NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Champions League

'It's cruel': Guardiola misery as City crash out

2019-04-18 06:33
Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola (Getty Images)
Related Links

Manchester - Pep Guardiola bemoaned VAR's failure to rule out Fernando Llorente's decisive goal for Tottenham as Manchester City's quadruple bid was shattered by a "cruel" Champions League quarter-final exit on Wednesday.

Guardiola's side were closing in on a place in the semi-finals after staging a thrilling comeback to lead 4-2 in the second leg at the Etihad Stadium.

But Tottenham striker Llorente bundled home in the 73rd minute via a combination of his arm and hip, with VAR allowing the goal on review despite City's appeals for handball.

Guardiola could be seen gesturing for handball while the VAR check was made, but his protest was in vain.

Adding to the City manager's frustration, Raheem Sterling appeared to have scored what would have been the winner in the final seconds of stoppage-time, only for the goal to be ruled out by VAR for offside against Sergio Aguero.

"I support VAR but maybe from one angle Fernando Llorente's goal is handball, maybe from the referee's angle it is not," Guardiola said.

"I watched the action and the people from above decided it (City's disallowed goal) was offside.

"In the moment we celebrated and we were so close to the semi-finals.

"It is cruel but it is what it is and we have to accept it.

Despite the painful end to City's attempt to win all four major trophies this season, Guardiola insisted he was proud of the effort put in by his team and their supporters.

"We missed a penalty in the first leg but I am so proud of the players and the fans," he said.

"I have never heard noise like that since I have been in Manchester, but football is unpredictable."

City now have to focus on retaining the title, with Tottenham their next opponents in the Premier League on Saturday.

"We have a lot of games from the league and FA Cup final. Today is tough and tomorrow will be tough too but the day after we will be ready," Guardiola said.

Mauricio Pochettino's men will return to Manchester this weekend on a high after one of the greatest results in the club's history.

Tottenham's only other semi-final appearance in Europe's elite club competition came in its previous guise as the European Cup in 1961-62.

Their semi-final date with Ajax will be Tottenham's first European semi-final since the 1984 UEFA Cup.

It is a personal triumph for Pochettino, who hasn't signed a single player in the last two transfer windows, yet managed to knock out one of the richest clubs in the world.

Saluting his side, who went through without injured striker Harry Kane following his injury in the first leg, Pochettino said: "It was unbelievable - the way it finished. I am so happy, so proud.

"My players are heroes to be here. I am so happy for them, so happy for the fans."

Admitting he was bewildered by the astonishing finale with Sterling's disallowed goal, Pochettino, who ended the night dancing on the pitch with his jacket off, added: "In a moment many things happened in your head, the disappointment was massive but they changed the decision.

"That is why we love football. Today we showed great character and great personality it was an unbelievable game."

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
CWC squad: 6 Proteas who will be holding their breath Klusener on Amla: He has to go to World Cup Outrage as Two Oceans won't be screened on TV Folau to fight Rugby Australia sacking over anti-gay comments Should Amla go to CWC? What SA fans say ...
Marx-less Lions: Bok rotations still baffle Klusener on Amla: He has to go to World Cup Argentinian referee for Good Friday clash at Kings Park Lions blow as Skosan returns to SA to be with father Junior Boks brace for biggest test of 2019

Fixtures
Tuesday, 30 April 2019
Barcelona v Liverpool, Camp Nou 02:00
Tottenham Hotspur v Ajax, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 02:00
Tuesday, 07 May 2019
Liverpool v Barcelona, Anfield 02:00
Ajax v Tottenham Hotspur, Johan Cruijff ArenA 02:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will emerge victorious in this season's Champions League?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 