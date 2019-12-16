NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Champions League

Champions League last 16: Blockbuster draws for Liverpool, Man City

2019-12-16 13:38
Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola (Getty Images)
Related Links

Nyon - Liverpool will return to the scene of their 2019 Champions League triumph after they were drawn against Atletico Madrid in the last 16 of the competition on Monday.

The two-legged tie which includes one fixture at Atletico's Wanda Metropolitano, where Jurgen Klopp's men lifted the trophy in June, and another at Anfield will be one of the highlights of the opening knockout stage.

Another will be Real Madrid's clash with reigning Premier League champions Manchester City, who are trying to win the European crown for the first time.

Neymar's Paris Saint-Germain, who have fallen at the last 16 stage in the last three seasons, were pitted against Borussia Dortmund while Frank Lampard's youthful Chelsea face European masters Bayern Munich.

Last season's beaten finalists Tottenham, now led by Jose Mourinho, must beat German side Leipzig to reach the quarter-finals and Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus face France's other representatives, Lyon.

Barcelona will play Napoli and surprise Italian qualifiers Atalanta were drawn against Valencia.

Champions League last 16 draw:

Borussia Dortmund (GER) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Real Madrid (ESP) v Manchester City (ENG)

Atalanta (ITA) v Valencia (ESP)

Atletico Madrid (ESP) v Liverpool (ENG)

Chelsea (ENG) v Bayern Munich (GER)

Lyon (FRA) v Juventus (ITA)

Tottenham Hotspur (ENG) v Leipzig (GER)

Napoli (ITA) v Barcelona (ESP)

- First legs to be played on February 18/19/25/26

- Second legs scheduled for March 10/11/17/18

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Peter de Villiers' daughter loses cancer battle Bok star Kolbe injured after tackle on 130kg giant CSA: The fall that’s been so fast and so far 3 Blitzboks crack nod for Cape Town Dream Team Boucher could ask AB to come out of retirement
Kolisi dedicates Monaco award to World Cup-winning team-mates Coetzee faces juggling act in new Tennis SA job Former skipper has high praise for current crop of Blitzboks Date confirmed for Anderson v Harris Soweto exhibition WP pay tribute to Fleck: 'A true son of Newlands'

Fixtures
Saturday, 30 May 2020
TBA v TBA, Ataturk Olympic Stadium 02:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will emerge victorious in this season's Champions League?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 