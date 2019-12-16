Champions League last 16: Blockbuster draws for Liverpool, Man City

Nyon - Liverpool will return to the scene of their 2019 Champions League triumph after they were drawn against Atletico Madrid in the last 16 of the competition on Monday.

The two-legged tie which includes one fixture at Atletico's Wanda Metropolitano, where Jurgen Klopp's men lifted the trophy in June, and another at Anfield will be one of the highlights of the opening knockout stage.

Another will be Real Madrid's clash with reigning Premier League champions Manchester City, who are trying to win the European crown for the first time.

Neymar's Paris Saint-Germain, who have fallen at the last 16 stage in the last three seasons, were pitted against Borussia Dortmund while Frank Lampard's youthful Chelsea face European masters Bayern Munich.

Last season's beaten finalists Tottenham, now led by Jose Mourinho, must beat German side Leipzig to reach the quarter-finals and Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus face France's other representatives, Lyon.

Barcelona will play Napoli and surprise Italian qualifiers Atalanta were drawn against Valencia.

Champions League last 16 draw:

Borussia Dortmund (GER) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Real Madrid (ESP) v Manchester City (ENG)

Atalanta (ITA) v Valencia (ESP)

Atletico Madrid (ESP) v Liverpool (ENG)

Chelsea (ENG) v Bayern Munich (GER)

Lyon (FRA) v Juventus (ITA)

Tottenham Hotspur (ENG) v Leipzig (GER)

Napoli (ITA) v Barcelona (ESP)

- First legs to be played on February 18/19/25/26

- Second legs scheduled for March 10/11/17/18