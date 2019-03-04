NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Champions League

Don't write off Man United against PSG, says Young

2019-03-04 19:45
Ashley Young (Getty)
Related Links

London - Ashley Young has warned that Manchester United should not be written off as they attempt to mount an improbable comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last 16.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men head to France for the second leg of their last-16 tie on Wednesday trailing 2-0 after a humbling experience at Old Trafford last month in what remains the only defeat they have suffered to date under their interim manager.

PSG are favourites to progress to the quarter-finals, but 33-year-old Young has advised them to take nothing for granted after seeing United revive their season since the Norwegian's arrival.

"We know what we're capable of," he said. "People can write us off. People were writing us off at the start of the season and people are writing us off now. It's no different.

"Obviously it's going to be tough. It's not going to be easy. We've got to go over there, win the game and score goals.

"I've got every faith if we defend well and if we create the chances that I know we can do, we can win the game."

Paul Pogba's red card in the first game means he is unavailable for the return while fellow midfielders Nemanja Matic, Ander Herrera, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard appear on a casualty list that also includes Phil Jones, Matteo Darmian, Antonio Valencia, Anthony Martial and Alexis Sanchez.

However, Young is confident the spirit that fuelled Saturday's 3-2 fightback victory over lowly Southampton will serve his team well once again.

He said: "That's the club's way, the United way. Never say die."

The odds are stacked against United but Solskjaer at least has striker Romelu Lukaku back in lethal form in front of goal after he claimed a fine double to help see off the Saints.

The Belgium international has scored four times in his past two outings after a nine-game barren run.

"I wouldn't want to play against him," said Young. "He does give us a different presence. "It's good to see all the strikers in form, the whole team. It's not just 11 men on the pitch, it's a squad game.

"Everyone has got to be ready. Everyone has got to be prepared and ready to play when the manager calls on you. When you've got competition for places, it can only help."

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Faf hails 'biggest weapon' Tahir days after losing CSA contract 5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 3 Proteas: Urgent calls needed on Amla, Markram and JP PICTURES: Racing 92 pay fitting tribute to Lambie Swys slams Lions after Bulls 'rugby lesson'
Wanderers cakewalk ... but still SA seek solutions No Blitzboks in Las Vegas Dream Team Injury-hit Hurricanes sign South African lock Dobson set to be unveiled as Stormers coach United States thump Samoa to win Las Vegas Sevens

Fixtures
Tuesday, 05 March 2019
Real Madrid v Ajax, Estadio Santiago Bernabeu 22:00
Borussia Dortmund v Tottenham Hotspur, Signal-Iduna-Park 22:00
Wednesday, 06 March 2019
Porto v Roma, Estadio Do Dragao 22:00
PSG v Manchester United, Parc des Princes 22:00
Tuesday, 12 March 2019
Juventus v Atletico Madrid, Allianz Stadium 22:00
Manchester City v Schalke 04, Etihad Stadium 22:00
Wednesday, 13 March 2019
Bayern Munchen v Liverpool, Allianz-Arena 22:00
Barcelona v Olympique Lyonnais, Camp Nou 22:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Which English Premier League club will progress furthest in this season's Champions League?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Documentary on Australian cricket's sandpaper scandal
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 