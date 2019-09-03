Zambia call off Bafana friendly over 'security concerns'

Cape Town - The friendly between Bafana Bafana and Zambia, scheduled for Saturday has been called off.

The decision was taken by the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) who cited the current situation in South Africa which has seen xenophobic attacks on foreigners escalate since Monday.

In a statement released on Tuesday evening, FAZ stated that the match would not go ahead at the National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka "in view of the prevailing security concerns in South Africa."

“FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala has relayed the message to the South African Football Association (SAFA) about the decision,” the statement concluded.

It is understood that the South African Football Association are hastily trying to find another country who would step in to fulfill the fixture which is part of Bafana's preparations for the 2021 AFCON qualifiers that commence in November.

Full FAZ statement

"The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has called off the scheduled friendly international match between Chipolopolo and Bafana Bafana that was scheduled for this coming Saturday, citing prevailing security situation in South Africa.



In a statement, FAZ wrote: “The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) regrets to inform members of the public that the international friendly match between Zambia and South Africa that was scheduled for National Heroes Stadium on Saturday, 7 September 2019 has been called off in view of the prevailing security concerns in South Africa.

“FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala has relayed the message to the South African Football Association (SAFA) about the decision,” read the FAZ’s brief statement."

