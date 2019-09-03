Xenophobic violence puts Bafana v Zambia friendly in the balance

Cape Town - Bafana Bafana's friendly against Zambia could be called off this weekend due to xenophobic attacks.

According to SABC Sport's journalist Thabiso Mosia, the encounter could be hanging in the balance due to the xenophobic attacks that have affected Gauteng.

News24 reported that protesters and looters have targeted foreigners in different parts of Gauteng over the past few days.

According to Mosia, the attacks have put pressure on Zambia Football Association ahead of the match on Saturday at the Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Kick-off is scheduled for 15:00 on Saturday.



Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki and his squad are currently in Johannesburg and are expected to depart for Zambia on Thursday.

This will be Ntseki's first official game in charge since he was appointed permanently this past weekend.

According to Mosia, SAFA are currently trying to find a replacement opponent for this weekend if the match does not take place.



This match against Zambia will be part of the preparations for the 2021 AFCON qualifiers which commences in November.

BAFANA BAFANA SQUAD:

Goalkeepers

Darren Keet (OH Leuven FC, Belgium), Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United), Brandon Petersen (Bidvest Wits)

Defenders

Eric Mathoho (Kaizer Chiefs), Buhle Mkhwanazi, Thulani Hlatshwayo (Wits), Rivaldo Coetzee, Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thamsanqa Mkhize, Thato Mokeke (CT City), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates)

Midfielders

Kamohelo Mokotjo (Brentford FC), Lebogang Maboe (Mamelodi Sundowns), Dean Furman (SuperSport United), Lebogang Phiri (Guingamp, France), Bongani Zungu (Amiens, France), Thembinkosi Lorch (Orlando Pirates), Thulani Serero (Vitesse, Netherlands), Keagan Dolly (Montpellier, France)

Forwards

Lebo Mothiba (Strasbourg, France), Bradley Grobler (SuperSport United), Kermit Erasmus (Cape Town City), Percy Tau (Club Brugge, Belgium)

Compiled by: Lynn Butler

JUST IN: Bafana Bafana’s international friendly match against Zambia in Lusaka this coming weekend is hanging in balance. @SPORTATSABC has learnt from its sources in Zambia that the Xenophobic attacks that have engulfed Gauteng — Tracksuit (@ThabisoMosia) September 3, 2019

in the past few days have put pressure on the Zambia Football Association (FAZ) to reconsider the game between Chipolopolo and Bafana Bafana at Heroes stadium on Saturday"- a @Velile_Mnyandu story @SAfmRadio — Tracksuit (@ThabisoMosia) September 3, 2019