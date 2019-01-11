NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Bafana Bafana

WATCH: Kgatlana receives hero's welcome at airport

2019-01-11 08:31
Thembi Kgatlana
Thembi Kgatlana (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Banyana Banyana forward Thembi Kgatlana received a hero's welcome at the O.R. Tambo International Airport following her triumphant CAF Award wins on Tuesday.

Kgatlana walked away with two awards on the night – African Women’s Player of the Year and CAF Goal of the Year.

She scored five goals in the 2018 Women’s AFCON in November – one against Nigeria which led to her nomination for the latter award.

The Houston Dash player was also a nominee for the African Player of the Year award in 2017.

According to SAFA website, she becomes the second player to win the trophy, after Noko Matlou in 2008.

