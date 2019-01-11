WATCH: Kgatlana receives hero's welcome at airport

Cape Town - Banyana Banyana forward Thembi Kgatlana received a hero's welcome at the O.R. Tambo International Airport following her triumphant CAF Award wins on Tuesday.

Kgatlana walked away with two awards on the night – African Women’s Player of the Year and CAF Goal of the Year.

She scored five goals in the 2018 Women’s AFCON in November – one against Nigeria which led to her nomination for the latter award.

The Houston Dash player was also a nominee for the African Player of the Year award in 2017.

According to SAFA website, she becomes the second player to win the trophy, after Noko Matlou in 2008.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW: