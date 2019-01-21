NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Bafana Bafana

Van Wyk taking positives from Banyana defeat

2019-01-21 08:04
Banyana Banyana (Supplied)
Cape Town - Banyana Banyana captain Janine van Wyk says they are disappointed at not winning against the Netherlands on Saturday but was impressed by the performance of the team that showed improved from their past outings against top class opposition.

Banyana lost 2-1 to the Netherlands in the Annual Winnie Mandela International Challenge at Cape Town Stadium.

The defender bowed out early in the second half to attend to a niggling groin injury, and was replaced by fellow defender Noko Matlou.

"It was really unfortunate for us to concede so early in the game," Van Wyk said. "Going into the match we said that we wanted to keep it tight and as compact as possible.

"Overall I think we played a good game against a team that is ranked 7th in the world and to get a result is never easy... hopefully next time it will be a better result and performance."

Van Wyk also sat out training on Sunday and it is still not clear if she will join her compatriots on Monday – a day before they face Sweden in the second international friendly match named the Albertina Sisulu Centenary Challenge.

Kick-off is at 19:00 at the Cape Town Stadium.

