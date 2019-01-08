Twitter reacts to SA missing out on hosting AFCON 2019

Cape Town - South Africa missed out on the chance to host their third Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament on Tuesday when the Confederation of African Football (CAF) chose Egypt to host the 2019 edition.
The process to find a successor to the original host Cameroon was undertaken by a voting process with Egypt winning 16 votes to a sole vote for South Africa.
Following CAF's decision, Twitter went into overdrive, with many split on whether missing out on hosting the tournament was a good or a bad thing.
Here are the some of the best tweets regarding CAF's decision: