Twitter reacts to SA missing out on hosting AFCON 2019

Cape Town - South Africa missed out on the chance to host their third Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament on Tuesday when the Confederation of African Football (CAF) chose Egypt to host the 2019 edition.

The process to find a successor to the original host Cameroon was undertaken by a voting process with Egypt winning 16 votes to a sole vote for South Africa.

Following CAF's decision, Twitter went into overdrive, with many split on whether missing out on hosting the tournament was a good or a bad thing.

Here are the some of the best tweets regarding CAF's decision:

#AFCON2019 VOTING OUTCOMEEgypt ???? - 16 South Africa ???? - 1No Vote - 1#AFCON2019lol — #MondayMotivation (@VianneTonic) January 8, 2019

South Africa got one vote. One. Just one. #AFCON2019 — Vee Sunshine ? (@VeeMbai_) January 8, 2019

Reason enough to replace Danny 'Diaspora' Jordaan! One vote out of 17 to host #AFCON2019No confidence from Africa!SA get ONE vote in race to host 2019 AFCON via @Sport24news https://t.co/4Bklsx3Q9V — Lloyd (@FrazenburgLloyd) January 8, 2019

So much joy from SA'ns about not hosting shows our exhaustion of being scammed by @safanet, creating instant cookieboxes for their friends and kin . No regrets, we didn't lose because we didnt want to bid for it, anyway. Mayihambe! #AFCON2019 — Marwesha (@cedmab) January 8, 2019

African Cup of Nations…2013 chosen hosts: Libya2013 actual hosts: South Africa2015 chosen hosts: Morocco2015 actual hosts: Equatorial Guinea2017 chosen hosts: Libya2017 actual hosts: Gabon2019 chosen hosts: Cameroon2019 actual hosts: Egypt — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) January 8, 2019

South Africa's bid to host the African Cup, failed. #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/hG5uCg8A42 — Marc Zimmer (@LightUpScience) January 8, 2019

As South Africans we couldn't care less #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/oHbapZm8rh — luyanda keswa (@luyanda_keswa) January 8, 2019

I didn’t get the part where we were supposed to be disappointed that Egypt got the nod, actually it’s a good thing, we are in no position to accommodate guests at the moment, a bigger concern is African countries falling to host this tournament #Afcon2019 #ssdiski #ssfootball — Mateo Mahani (@Trima__) January 8, 2019

South Africa would have been the best country to host #AFCON2019 . The idea of giving Egypt the rights clearly validates the fact that Africa is a continent where selections supersedes elections and priorities. @Jambo_BetKe @Futaacom — jacob oketch odero (@oderojax) January 8, 2019