NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Bafana Bafana

Twitter reacts to SA missing out on hosting AFCON 2019

2019-01-08 16:51
Related Links

Cape Town - South Africa missed out on the chance to host their third Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament on Tuesday when the Confederation of African Football (CAF) chose Egypt to host the 2019 edition.

READ: SA get ONE vote in race to host 2019 AFCON

The process to find a successor to the original host Cameroon was undertaken by a voting process with Egypt winning 16 votes to a sole vote for South Africa.

Following CAF's decision, Twitter went into overdrive, with many split on whether missing out on hosting the tournament was a good or a bad thing.

Here are the some of the best tweets regarding CAF's decision:

Read more on:    caf  |  afcon 2019  |  soccer

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Kolisi's Madiba comments ruffle a few Twitter feathers Paarl Boys' High respond to accusations of player poaching South Africa lose out on right to host 2019 AFCON spectacle Rio robber makes bloody mistake mugging female MMA fighter Bulls look to bolster front-row stocks with former Sharks prop
Serena can end Court argument at Australian Open Time for in-form Bavuma to move up Proteas order? Steyn on SA bowling attack - who's better than us? Rio robber makes bloody mistake mugging female MMA fighter Treu's Stormers role set to change

Vote

Do you think SAFA made the right choice in appointing Stuart Baxter as head coach of Bafana Bafana?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: ATP stars try to spell competitors names
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 