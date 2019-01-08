South Africa lose out on right to host 2019 AFCON spectacle

Cape Town - African football organisers CAF have given Egypt the green light to host the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The continental showpiece was due to be hosted by Cameroon, but the north Africa country was stripped of the rights in November last year due to delays in preparation.

Egypt and South Africa had emerged as the two front-runners to inherit hosting rights.

South Africa last hosted the tournament in 2013.

This year's tournament will run from June 15 to July 13.

South Africa sit in second spot in Group E of their 2019 AFCON qualifying campaign after a recent 1-1 draw against Nigeria in their penultimate game, that saw the Super Eagles secure qualification.

To book their place to Egypt, Baxter's men need to avoid defeat against war-torn Libya - who are two points behind in Group E - with the match set to take place on March 22, 2019 at a neutral venue.