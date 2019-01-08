NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Bafana Bafana

South Africa lose out on right to host 2019 AFCON spectacle

2019-01-08 13:24
AFCON 2015 (Supplied)
AFCON 2015 (Supplied)
Related Links

Cape Town - African football organisers CAF have given Egypt the green light to host the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The continental showpiece was due to be hosted by Cameroon, but the north Africa country was stripped of the rights in November last year due to delays in preparation.

Egypt and South Africa had emerged as the two front-runners to inherit hosting rights.

South Africa last hosted the tournament in 2013.

This year's tournament will run from June 15 to July 13.

South Africa sit in second spot in Group E of their 2019 AFCON qualifying campaign after a recent 1-1 draw against Nigeria in their penultimate game, that saw the Super Eagles secure qualification.

To book their place to Egypt, Baxter's men need to avoid defeat against war-torn Libya - who are two points behind in Group E - with the match set to take place on March 22, 2019 at a neutral venue.

Read more on:    egypt  |  bafana bafana  |  south africa  |  congo  |  cameroon  |  afcon 2019  |  soccer

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Kolisi's Madiba comments ruffle a few Twitter feathers Kolisi: Madiba wouldn't have supported quota system Steyn on SA bowling attack - who's better than us? 'Freakish' Steyn's role has changed, but he remains key Former Springbok star lock and coach, dies
Serena can end Court argument at Australian Open Time for in-form Bavuma to move up Proteas order? Steyn on SA bowling attack - who's better than us? Rio robber makes bloody mistake mugging female MMA fighter Treu's Stormers role set to change

Vote

Do you think SAFA made the right choice in appointing Stuart Baxter as head coach of Bafana Bafana?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: ATP stars try to spell competitors names
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 