NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Bafana Bafana

SAFA's 'Vision 2022' does unhappy backflip

2019-12-03 08:26
Bafana Bafana players training
Bafana Bafana players training (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Sy Lerman

Cape Town - It was unwrapped as a progressive master plan when SAFA unveiled what was termed their starry-eyed "Vision 2022" programme for South African soccer some five years ago.

But as far as Bafana Bafana are concerned, at least, the road to enhanced success has undergone a backflip with the national men's soccer team's FIFA world ranking deteriorating from 56th in 2014 to 72nd as the end of the year approaches.

And no matter what progress might have been achieved in other areas, it is the status and success of the national team, like in all other sports, by which South African soccer will, in the main, be judged.

If "Vision 2022" launched by SAFA president Danny Jordaan had gone according to plan, Bafana Bafana would have progressed beyond the first round of a World Cup for the first time in 2018.

Instead South Africa did not as much as even qualify for the tournament and maintained a gloomy record of not qualifying at all since the 2002 event - taking into account that 2010 participation was only as a result of being the host nation.

And with Vision 2022 coming up to expectations Bafana at this juncture would already have made meaningful progress to a place among the top 20 ranked soccer nations in the world and approaching a place among the top three soccer nations in Africa that had been envisaged instead of the current 13th continental place.

Some meaningful progress has been made by Banyana Banyana and national teams at age-group level, but the national women's team are only ranked 55th in the world and have been brought back to earth in recent international encounters.

SAFA might also temper their celebrations and egoistical pronouncements at qualifying for FIFA’s tournaments instead of holding their horses and waiting to see how the South African teams fare at the top level events.

"Vision 2022" has in all reality now a mountain to climb, with a minimum requirement for Bafana to qualify for the 2022 World Cup and fare favourably in Qatar if not make it to the quarter-finals or semi-finals that is part and parcel of the master plan - and achieve the same objectives at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

In the meantime, a good New Year's resolution for SAFA in 2020 might simply be to engage in less talk and concentrate on urgent action to adorn "Vision 2022" with a semblance of reality.

Read more on:    safa  |  bafana bafana  |  soccer

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Smith 'in discussions' with CSA, but still has 'real concerns' All Blacks take world champion Springboks to fortress Eden Park in 2020 Ex-All Blacks coach Hansen confirms Japan move CSA … an increasingly crackpot Kremlin Boks to continue 'B team' strategy in 2020
CSA to 'fully address' media gagging crisis Smith 'in discussions' with CSA, but still has 'real concerns' All Blacks take world champion Springboks to fortress Eden Park in 2020 De Bruin backs Nienaber for Bok coach Plans in place for new SA Schools Rugby Challenge

Vote

After Stuart Baxter stepped down as Bafana Bafana head coach, who would you like to see take over?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 