NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Bafana Bafana

SAFA confirm Madagascar friendly after Zambia pull out due to xenophobic concerns

2019-09-04 09:12
Molefi Ntseki
Molefi Ntseki (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - The South African Football Association (SAFA) has confirmed that Bafana Bafana will welcome Madagascar to the Orlando Stadium in Soweto for an international friendly on Saturday.

This follows the withdrawal of Zambia three days before their scheduled fixture against Bafana due to safety concerns following xenophobic attacks in Gauteng.

Despite the match taking place at the National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka, the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) opted to call the match off due to "safety concerns".

In a statement, FAZ wrote: "The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) regrets to inform members of the public that the international friendly match between Zambia and South Africa that was scheduled for National Heroes Stadium on Saturday, 7 September 2019 has been called off in view of the prevailing security concerns in South Africa."

SAFA then worked around the clock to find a replacement opponent.

The match against Madagascar will be played on Saturday, September 7 at 19:00.

"Bafana Bafana will play Madagascar on Saturday, 7 September 2019 at Orlando Stadium. Kick-off 19h00. The match will replace the cancelled Zambia friendly," the official Bafana Bafana Twitter account confirmed.

South Africa last played against Nigeria in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) held in Egypt.

The Super Eagles handed Bafana Bafana a 2-1 defeat in the quarter-final.

Since then, Stuart Baxter shockingly resigned with the cash-strapped SAFA entrusting Molefi Ntseki as his replacement on a four-year contract.

- Compiled by Tashreeq Vardien

Read more on:    safa  |  madagascar  |  bafana bafana  |  zambia  |  soccer

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Springboks name formidable line-up for Japan clash Amla withdraws from Mzansi Super League draft, big names sidelined Why these Boks should banish Brighton ghosts Federer v Nadal 'Match in Africa' tickets on sale on Wednesday As it happened | 2019 Mzansi Super League player draft
Presenting … potent Bok 'stay-at-homes' Hendricks ton in vain as SA 'A' go down to India Doc Khumalo pays heartfelt tribute to late David Kekana SABC agrees to R72m per season fee for PSL matches SA's Harris nets cool R890 000 in US Open defeat

Vote

After Stuart Baxter stepped down as Bafana Bafana head coach, who would you like to see take over?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | Djokovic answers the web's most searched questions
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 