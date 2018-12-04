SAFA awards Banyana Banyana R2.4 million bonus

Cape Town - Banyana Banyana have been awarded a R2.4 million bonus by the South African Football Association (SAFA) for their performance at the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) and qualifying for FIFA Women's World Cup.

Upon their arrival on Sunday from Ghana where they finished as runners-up, and qualified for the FIFA Women’s World Cup, SAFA handed over Banyana Banyana their promised cheque incentives amounting to over R2.4 million which will be shared among themselves.

SAFA met with the players before they departed for Ghana and confirmed a bonus structure for the players, supported by sponsors SASOL.



The football association confirmed the bonuses paid, amounting to R2.415 000 will be shared "exclusively by the 21 players" who participated at the tournament.

The cheque was handed over to captain, Janine van Wyk upon the team's arrival by president Danny Jordaan, on Sunday.