Bafana Bafana

SAFA appoints new acting CEO

2020-05-09 14:54
SAFA logo
SAFA logo (Twitter)
The South African Football Association (SAFA) on Saturday confirmed the appointment of advocate Tebogo Motlanthe as new acting CEO.

He replaces Gay Mokoena, who resigned last month.

Via a press statement on its official website, SAFA stated that the appointment of 39-year-old Motlanthe would be with immediate effect and was "unanimously endorsed" within the organisation.

"Advocate Motlanthe formed part of the SAFA legal team that successfully defended the association against the Fli-Afrika complaint in which the travel agency was claiming millions of Rands from the FA. The lawsuit was dismissed by both the Supreme Court of Appeal and the Constitutional Court with costs," a SAFA statement read.

Mokoena left his post on 15 April and was not prepared to disclose reasons for his decision.

However, according Goal.com, Mokoena did not see eye-to-eye with SAFA president Danny Jordaan in the day-to-day running of the organisation.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

Read more on:    safa  |  tebogo motlanthe  |  gay mokoena  |  soccer

 

