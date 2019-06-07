SABC: No to Women's World Cup, yes to AFCON

Cape Town - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has announced that it will NOT be broadcasting any Banyana Banyana matches at the FIFA Women's World Cup.

The SABC revealed in their statement on Friday that the public broadcaster "was not in a financial position to bid for the rights."

Banyana Banyana qualified for their first ever Women's Soccer World Cup, which will be held in France.

Desiree Ellis' charges, who are in Group B at this year's World Cup, will open their campaign against Spain on Saturday. Kick-off is at 18:00.

However, in other good news, the SABC announced that they will be broadcasting the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which gets underway in Egypt from June 21 to July 19.

The SABC could only secure the rights of 24 of the 52 matches, which will include all Bafana Bafana games, the semi-finals and the final - which will be broadcasted on SABC 3.

15 of the AFCON matches will be delayed broadcast and there Radio 2000 along with Umhlobo Wenene FM, Ukhozi FM, Ligwalagwala FM, Lesedi FM, Motsweding FM, Mughana Lonene, XKFM, Phalaphala FM,Thobela FM and Ikwekwezi FM will broadcast the 32 matches live inclusive of the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final matches.

Meanwhile, SABC 3 will make a few changes to its schedule between 16h00 - 00h00.

Bafana Bafana open their AFCON account against Ivory Coast on June 24.

Here is SABC's group AFCON schedule (All SA times):

LIVE - June 21, Egypt v Zimbabwe - 21:30

LIVE - June 22, Nigeria v Burundi - 19:00

LIVE - June 23, Morocco v Namibia - 16:30

LIVE - June 24, Cote d'Ivoire vs South Africa - 16:30

Delayed - June 25, Cameroon v Guinea-Bissau - 23:30

Delayed - June 26, Nigeria vs Guinea - 23:30

Delayed - June 27, Senegal vs Algeria - 23:30

LIVE - June 28, South Africa vs Namibia - 21:30

Delayed - June 28, Morocco vs Cote d'Ivoire - 00:00

Delayed - June 29, Cameroon vs Ghana - 00:30

Delayed - June 30, Uganda v Egypt - 22:00

Delayed - June 30, Zimbabwe vs DR Congo - 00:00

LIVE - July 1, South Africa vs Morocco - 17:30

Delayed - July 1, Namibia vs Cote d'Ivoire - 23:30

Delayed - July 2, Benin vs Cameroon - 23:30