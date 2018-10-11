SABC hit back at SAFA 'no Bafana on TV' allegation

Cape Town - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) have hit back at a statement from the South African Football Association (SAFA) over the broadcasting of Bafana Bafana and other international games.

On Thursday afternoon, SAFA released a statement claiming that no future games featuring Bafana Bafana, Banyana Banyana or other age group related South African teams would be shown on channels of the public broadcaster.

"SAFA wishes to announce that as matters stand, the upcoming AFCON matches for Bafana Bafana as well as international matches for Banyana Banyana will not be broadcast on any of the SABC platforms," part of the SAFA statement read.

SAFA claimed that SABC decided to make a "discourteous offer" regarding international football matches to be played in South Africa. It went to to say that despite their financial difficulties, the SABC were broadcasting English Premiership football and signed up as the broadcaster of the new South African T20 cricket league that will get underway at the end of the year.

But the SABC have hit back in a press release of their own claiming that "it made a commercially viable offer that would enable the SABC to deliver football matches to South African audiences on SABC platforms and this offer was rejected by SAFA."

The SABC confirmed that the Bafana Bafana match away to Seychelles on October 16 will be shown on TV "since these rights do not reside with SAFA."

Full SABC statement