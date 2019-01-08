NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Bafana Bafana

SA get ONE vote in race to host 2019 AFCON

2019-01-08 15:38
Danny Jordaan. (Deon Ferreira)
Related Links

Cape Town - South Africa missed out on the chance to host just their third Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament on Tuesday when Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Ahmad Ahmad announced that Egypt would play host to the 2019 edition.

And truth be told the voting in the two-country race for the right to do so wasn't even close.

Egypt and South Africa emerged as the only two candidates to replace original hosts Cameroon who dropped out of the running due to delays in preparation and concerns over security.

South African Football Association (SAFA) and their president Danny Jordaan were widely reported to be confident of being the preferred replacement.

Alas, a CAF official confirmed that Egypt received 16 votes from the executive committee, South Africa one and there was one abstention.

As a result, Egypt will host their fifth AFCON tournament, while South Africa have played hosts on two previous occasions - memorably in 1996 when they lifted their only title to date - and 2013 (where they lost in the quarter-finals).

The tournament was first contested back in 1957, some 62 years ago.

Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritania, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, Tunisia and Uganda have already qualified for the 2019 tournament. 

The other 10 places will be filled after the final qualifiers between March 18-26.

Regarding Bafana Bafana's qualification, they currently lie second in Group E.

To book their place in Egypt, Stuart Baxter's men need to avoid defeat against war-torn Libya - who are two points behind in the group - with the match set to take place on March 22 at a yet to confirmed neutral venue.

The 2019 tournament will be the 32nd edition, and will be played from June 15 to July 13.

Complete list of Africa Cup of Nations hosts after Egypt were awarded the 2019 edition following a Confederation of African Football executive committee meeting in Dakar on Tuesday:

5: Egypt (1959, 1974, 1986, 2006, 2019)

4: Ghana (1963, 1978, 2000, 2008) 

3: Ethiopia (1962, 1968, 1976), Tunisia (1965, 1994, 2004)

2: Gabon (2012, 2017), Equatorial Guinea (2012, 2015), Nigeria (1980, 2000), South Africa (1996, 2013), Sudan (1957, 1970)

1: Algeria (1990), Angola (2010), Burkina Faso (1998), Cameroon (1972), Ivory Coast (1984), Libya (1982), Mali (2002), Morocco (1988), Senegal (1992)   

Note: the 2000 (Ghana/Nigeria) and 2012 (Equatorial Guinea/Gabon) tournaments were co-hosted

Read more on:    afcon 2019  |  soccer

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Kolisi's Madiba comments ruffle a few Twitter feathers Paarl Boys' High respond to accusations of player poaching South Africa lose out on right to host 2019 AFCON spectacle Rio robber makes bloody mistake mugging female MMA fighter Kolisi: Madiba wouldn't have supported quota system
Serena can end Court argument at Australian Open Time for in-form Bavuma to move up Proteas order? Steyn on SA bowling attack - who's better than us? Rio robber makes bloody mistake mugging female MMA fighter Treu's Stormers role set to change

Vote

Do you think SAFA made the right choice in appointing Stuart Baxter as head coach of Bafana Bafana?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: ATP stars try to spell competitors names
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 