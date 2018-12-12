NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Bafana Bafana

SA favourites, Morocco will not host 2019 AFCON

2018-12-12 22:40
AFCON logo (Supplied)
Related Links

Rabat - Morocco will not be a candidate to host the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations after Cameroon was stripped of the tournament, the country's sports minister Rachid Talbi Alami said on Wednesday.

"Morocco does not intend to run for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and will not do so," he told AFP.

Morocco and South Africa had been seen as the frontline contenders to host the competition, which is due to start on June 15.

Cameroon had originally beaten bids from Algeria and the Ivory Coast to win the right to host the tournament, but saw it taken away by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) last month due to delays in preparation.

Morocco, who lost out to a United States/Mexico/Canada bid to host the 2026 World Cup, has regularly been reported as possible replacements.

Congo Brazzaville has since emerged as surprise candidates, while CAF has offered the 2021 finals to Cameroon despite having previously awarded the tournament to the Ivory Coast.

The 2019 Cup of Nations will be the first to feature 24 teams since CAF expanded the format from 16 countries.

Read more on:    2019 afcon  |  soccer

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Bulls president: Why Matfield said no to head coaching job SAHRC to probe allegations of racism at SuperSport Skinstad: SA can tackle NZ with confidence at RWC Awards: Dubious side-stepping of Pieter-Steph SuperSport agrees to work with SAHRC in Willemse racism inquiry
SAHRC to probe allegations of racism at SuperSport Bulls president: Why Matfield said no to head coaching job 'Cheika has to go,' says Wallabies great Burke Marx, Dyantyi stand tall at BrightRock Players Choice Awards Jozi Stars secure home playoff berth

Vote

Do you think SAFA made the right choice in appointing Stuart Baxter as head coach of Bafana Bafana?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Allardyce calls losing England job 'a dark moment' in his life
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 