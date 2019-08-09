NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Bafana Bafana

Pitso: Bafana must qualify for the World Cup

2019-08-09 13:38
Bafana Bafana
Bafana Bafana (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says the football community must unite to appoint a coach capable of leading Bafana Bafana to the 2022 World Cup.

Mosimane, who coached Bafana from 2010 until 2012, is currently guiding Sundowns through a glorious period in their history and has ruled out re-applying for the role.

Following Stuart Baxter's resignation after the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, SAU17 coach Molefi Ntseki has been appointed as interim.

Speaking of the Bafana job, 'Jingles' said: "No, I am doing Africa here [at Sundowns]. I have a contract that I have to honour.

"I stay on my contract. The only contract I couldn't finish was at SuperSport United because SuperSport United said 'coach, go and be part of the World Cup'.

"If I have to help find the coach as a collective, we should help because in 18 months we are playing in the World Cup [qualifiers]. We must qualify for the World Cup. We must have a team for the World Cup.

"We have done well in terms of results in the AFCON. If we come out like we did in the AFCON we have a chance to be amongst the top five [countries to qualify for the World Cup] in Africa. If we can beat Egypt and Nigeria, we have the potential."

