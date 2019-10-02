NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Bafana Bafana

Nigeria, Bafana Bafana to clash in Olympics football qualifying

2019-10-02 20:36
Bafana Bafana
Bafana Bafana (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Johannesburg - Nigeria and South Africa were placed in the same group when the draw for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games qualifying tournament was made Wednesday in Egyptian city Alexandria.

Nigeria and South Africa are in Group B for the November 8-22 championship with the Ivory Coast and Zambia, while Group A comprises hosts Egypt, Mali, Cameroon and Ghana.

Teams are restricted to under-23 footballers and the finalists and the winners of the third-place play-off will represent Africa in Japan, where teams can use three 'over-age' players.

Nigeria have won gold (1996) and silver (2008) at Olympic football tournaments, Cameroon gold (2000) and Ghana bronze (1992).

South Africa and Nigeria stood out during a three-round qualifying competition for the tournament in Egypt, with all matches scheduled for Cairo.

The South Africans twice scored three goals against Angola and banged five past Zimbabwe in Soweto as they chase a second successive appearance at the Olympics.

Although lacking Samuel Chukwueze and Victor Osimhen, who were on senior national team duty, Nigeria crushed Sudan 5-0 last month after losing the first leg by a solitary goal.

The tournament doubles as the Africa U23 Cup of Nations and the previous two editions were won by Gabon (2011) in Morocco and Nigeria (2015) in Senegal.

Draw

Group A

Egypt (hosts), Mali, Cameroon, Ghana

Group B

Nigeria, Ivory Coast, South Africa, Zambia

Read more on:    bafana bafana  |  olympics 2020  |  soccer

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Willemse replaces Kriel in Springbok World Cup squad Rassie admits butterflies ahead of Bok 'do-or-die' 9-try All Blacks floor Canada at Rugby World Cup France leave it late to subdue USA at RWC Boks v Italy: Remember Stefan's 5-try feast?
Boks v Italy: Remember Stefan's 5-try feast? Lloyd Harris scores impressive win at Japan Open Sharma hits century for India as Proteas toil on day 1 Gold 'incredibly proud' as USA push France all the way Semenya lashes out at IAAF in candid column

Vote

After Stuart Baxter stepped down as Bafana Bafana head coach, who would you like to see take over?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' - Sport24's Rugby World Cup talk show - Ep 4
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 