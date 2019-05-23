Netball SA president: Do NOT compare us to Bafana Bafana

Cape Town - With a calendar filled with major sporting events, Netball South Africa president Cecilia Molokwane took a sly dig at Bafana Bafana.

The senior national soccer team will take part in next month's Africa Cup of Nations tournament while the SPAR Proteas compete at the Netball World Cup in July.

Banyana Banyana are heading to France for the FIFA Women's World Cup (June 7 - July 7) with their first match against against Spain on Monday, June 8.

The Proteas start their Cricket World Cup campaign against hosts England on Thursday, May 30.

Meanwhile, later this year the Springboks will aiming to lift the Webb Ellis trophy for a third time at the Rugby World Cup in Japan (September 20 - November 2).

Molokwane was asked to compare the national netball team to the national sides competing on the world stage this year in which she replied, as quoted by TimesLIVE: "Don't compare us to Bafana Bafana.

"We are number five in the world‚ I don’t know what number Bafana is in the world.

"We are not competing‚ we are complementing each other," she said quickly after her statement.

"We are all South Africans. Let's support all these South African teams going to the World Cups."

Bafana are placed 73rd in the latest FIFA World Rankings with their stock being in a much higher position in Africa at 14th spot according to the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The 32nd edition of the first-ever 24-team AFCON tournament will take place in Egypt from June 21-July 19.

Stuart Baxter's men have been drawn in Group D in what has been termed the 'Group of Death' where they will face Morocco, Ivory Coast and Namibia.

Bafana get their tournament started against Ivory Coast on Monday, June 24 in Cairo before playing at the same venue on Friday, June 28 against Namibia.

They then round off their group stage with a match against Morocco on Monday, July 1.