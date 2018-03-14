Ncobo reveals death threats after challenging Jordaan

Cape Town - South Africa Football Association (SAFA) presidential nominee Ace Ncobo has revealed that he received death threats for challenging incumbent Danny Jordaan.

Ncobo addressed the media at FNB Stadium on Tuesday morning ahead of the SAFA elections on Saturday (March 24).

"Recently I had to go and open a case because I have been receiving death threats from unknown people," Ncobo was quoted as saying by the TimesLIVE website.

"I have been consistent in saying that as long as you are still calling me‚ it means you are not ready to kill me.

"Even if you succeed in doing so‚ I will be the happiest corpse in the mortuary because I would have stood for what is right.

"For the past nine months‚ I have been receiving e-mails‚ messages‚ calls from ordinary football loving people crying out for leadership.

"Danny Jordaan must move‚ he has done his part and he must go home."

The former Premier Soccer League referee and general manager received a single vote against Jordaan's 52 votes during the presidency nominations last week.

However, Ncobo revealed that he had received more nominations and that the number SAFA disclosed misled the public.

"First of all, the statues say the number of nominations should not be disclosed," Ncobo said, according to the IOL website.

"I therefore cannot say that and then reveal how many I got, but I will confirm that I signed several nomination forms, not just one."

Ncobo feels FIFA should put SAFA under administration for the code of conduct the association has breached over the years.

"One of the strictest articles in the FIFA statutes is that you must exhaust all the internal remedies that are available to you before you enter the courts‚" he said.

"We have consistently kept within the parameters of those prescripts and having written to FIFA means that we have exhausted all the internal remedies that are available to us.

"We await a response from FIFA whether or not they will implement the provisions of Section G as I have outlined it‚” he said‚ adding that the matter may ultimately end up in court.

"Should FIFA fail to deal with this matter in terms of Section G‚ we will have no choice but to escalate the war because there is an election at FIFA next year and current president Gianni Infantino will be seeking re-election.

"When we go to court it will not be against SAFA‚ it will be against FIFA for not implementing its statutes."