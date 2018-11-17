LIVE: South Africa 1-1 Nigeria

Sign-up for the new-look Sport24 newsletter! Delivered daily to your Inbox!
Percy Tau is a magician, should be playing in LaLiga#Bafana— Future African millionaire (@khayodube) November 17, 2018
Beautiful!!!!?? #Bafana— Jerooz (@GottaGlofr) November 17, 2018
Snaaaaaaaaaaaap!!!!!?????????????????????????? Tau?????????????????????????? #Bafana— OPFC log leaders?? (@Tsitsa_Lenyora) November 17, 2018
25' GOAL!!! GOAL!!! GOAL!!! MAGIC by Percy Tau who cuts through the Nigerian
defence and lays it off for LEBO MOTHIBA who pulls one back!!!
Hlanti the left back is weak. Hes been poor from the start. #Bafana— Future African millionaire (@khayodube) November 17, 2018
Iwobi showing #Bafana exactly why he plays in the Premier League#Nigeria #AFCON2019— Shazi (@NkosinathiShazi) November 17, 2018
18' CHANCE for Bafana Bafana as Mkhize squares it for Mothiba who misses the ball from 5 yards out!
MASSIVE CHANCE for Bafana to hit back!
#Bafana idefence ????????????— Jambase (@andiswa_esh) November 17, 2018
#bafana manufacture an early goal but an OWN one. But the boys not short of barking themselves, just need a bite.— Udo Carelse (@udocarelsesa) November 17, 2018
Didn’t take long for Nigeria to breach the #Bafana defence. It’s an own goal.— Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) November 17, 2018
7' Musa is through on goal and is adjudged to have been offside but replays show the attacker was well onside!
A let-off for the hosts!
4' Free-kick to Nigeria for a late challenge by Mabunda on Ahmed Musa on the left flank.
Bafana get a head to the resulting set-piece and clear their defensive lines.
NIGERIA STARTING LINE-UP:
Nigeria starting line-up: Ezenwa, Balogun, Ekong, Omeruo, Collins, Etebo, Ogu, Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa (C), Kalu, Kelechi Iheanacho.
Substitutes: Akpeyi, Success, Onyekuru, Chukwueze, Ajayi, Agu, Idowu.
BAFANA STARTING LINE-UP:
Bafana Bafana starting line-up: Itumeleng Khune, Thamsanqa Mkhize, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Buhle Mkhwanazi, Sfiso Hlanti, Hlompho Kekana, Tiyani Mabunda, Themba Zwane, Thulani Serero, Lebo Mothiba, Percy Tau.
Substitutes: Darren Keet, Dino Ndlovu, Vincent Pule, Motjeka Madisha, Innocent Maela, Teboho Mokoena, Thembinkosi Lorch
HEAD-TO-HEAD:
The two African giants have faced each other on 13 occasions with the Super Eagles victorious in 7 games, with 4 draws and Bafana Bafana winning just 2 games.
Bafana Bafana shocked Nigeria with a 2-0 win in Uyo, Nigeria having tasted victory for the first time since a 2-1 win in 2004.
Last 5 Bafana Bafana vs Nigeria encounters:
10 June 2017: Nigeria 0 South Africa 2 – Uyo (AFCON Qualifier)
29 Mar 2015: South Africa 1 Nigeria 1 – Nelspruit (Friendly)
19 Nov 2014: Nigeria 2 South Africa 2 – Uyo (AFCON Qualifier)
10 Sept 2014: South Africa 0 Nigeria 0 – Cape Town (AFCON Qualifier)
19 Aug 2014: South Africa 1 Nigeria 3 – Cape Town (CHAN group stage)
VENUE:
Today's venue for the crucial AFCON qualifier between hosts Bafana Bafana and the Super Eagles is the 90 000-capacity FNB Stadium.
WELCOME:
WELCOME to the LIVE scoring and interactive commentary on the African Cup of Nations qualifier between South Africa and Nigeria.
We are going into the final 15 minutes of the first half and the score is 1-1.
GOAL, SOUTH AFRICA, MOTHIBA! 1-1: Good attack from the hosts, they build well and then Tau creates the goal and Mothiba slots it into the goal. South Africa are level.
The game has slowed down after the goal and Nigeria look a lot more settled after it.
First corner for Nigeria and then the visitors look to angle the ball back into the box but Zwane pushes the ball out for another Nigerian corner.
A lot of midfield play from both sides and the Nigeria switch gears and look to attack but they manage to win a corner.
South Africa look to attack but Tau is caught offside and the move comes to nothing.
Hlanti is brought down and South Africa will win a free kick for the challenge.
Almost an immediate response from South Africa have conceding but Nigeria manage to see the threat out even after the hosts get the first corner of the game.
GOAL, NIGERIA, KALU! 0-1: It looks like it took a deflection from Khune but Nigeria find their first goal from a cross from the right. Brilliant goal!
Ezenwa makes a good save too as South Africa attack quickly on the counter.
Save! Good save from Khune as Nigeria attack and shoot but the ball goes straight to the keeper.
A free kick to Nigeria as their captain is brought down. Musa wins the free kick, but nothing comes from it.
South Africa look to build but the final cross from them is too strong and Nigeria have a throw in.
Kick-off! After the national anthems, the first half begins as the hosts kick us off.
South Africa: Itumeleng Khune, Thamsanqa Mkhize, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Buhle Mkhwanazi, Sfiso Hlanti, Hlompho Kekana, Tiyani Mabunda, Themba Zwane, Thulani Serero, Lebo Mothiba, Percy Tau
Nigeria: Ezenwa, Ajayi, Ekong, Balogun, Collins, Agu, Etebo, Ogu, Musa, Iwobi, Success.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the AFCON qualifier between South Africa and Nigeria from the FNB Stadium.
