Bafana Bafana

LIVE: South Africa 1-1 Nigeria

2018-11-17 08:35
Baden Gillion
Last Updated at 15:36
15:31

25' GOAL!!! GOAL!!! GOAL!!! MAGIC by Percy Tau who cuts through the Nigerian defence and lays it off for LEBO MOTHIBA who pulls one back!!!
15:29
25' SOUTH AFRICA!!!!!!!!!!!!
15:24
19' Musa looking a constant danger for Nigeria as he wins a corner-kick off Mkhwanazi. Zwane gets a crucial touch at the back-post to thwart Nigeria.
15:23

18' CHANCE for Bafana Bafana as Mkhize squares it for Mothiba who misses the ball from 5 yards out!

MASSIVE CHANCE for Bafana to hit back!
15:22
15' As things stand, with Libya leading... Bafana Bafana are 1 point ahead of 3rd placed Libya with an away game to go.
15:15
8' GOAL!!! The Super Eagles take an early lead with an own goal by Buhle Mkhwanazi!
15:15
8' NIGERIA!!!!!!!!!!!
15:12

7' Musa is through on goal and is adjudged to have been offside but replays show the attacker was well onside!

A let-off for the hosts!
15:10
5' Good build-up play by Nigeria with Musa cutting in on his left foot and unleashing a curling effort that Khune does well to hang on to.
15:09

4' Free-kick to Nigeria for a late challenge by Mabunda on Ahmed Musa on the left flank.

Bafana get a head to the resulting set-piece and clear their defensive lines.
15:07
3' Nigeria enjoying possession in the early stages with Bafana looking to remain compact in defence.
15:04
1' Bafana Bafana gets us underway in this AFCON 2019 qualifier at the FNB Stadium!
14:10

NIGERIA STARTING LINE-UP:

Nigeria starting line-up: Ezenwa, Balogun, Ekong, Omeruo, Collins, Etebo, Ogu, Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa (C), Kalu, Kelechi Iheanacho.

Substitutes: Akpeyi, Success, Onyekuru, Chukwueze, Ajayi, Agu, Idowu.

14:02

BAFANA STARTING LINE-UP:

Bafana Bafana starting line-up: Itumeleng Khune, Thamsanqa Mkhize, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Buhle Mkhwanazi, Sfiso Hlanti, Hlompho Kekana, Tiyani Mabunda, Themba Zwane, Thulani Serero, Lebo Mothiba, Percy Tau.

Substitutes: Darren Keet, Dino Ndlovu, Vincent Pule, Motjeka Madisha, Innocent Maela, Teboho Mokoena, Thembinkosi Lorch
09:09
***KICK-OFF IS AT 15:00***
09:08

HEAD-TO-HEAD:

The two African giants have faced each other on 13 occasions with the Super Eagles victorious in 7 games, with 4 draws and Bafana Bafana winning just 2 games.

Bafana Bafana shocked Nigeria with a 2-0 win in Uyo, Nigeria having tasted victory for the first time since a 2-1 win in 2004.

Last 5 Bafana Bafana vs Nigeria encounters:

10 June 2017: Nigeria 0 South Africa 2 – Uyo (AFCON Qualifier)

29 Mar 2015: South Africa 1 Nigeria 1 – Nelspruit (Friendly)

19 Nov 2014: Nigeria 2 South Africa 2 – Uyo (AFCON Qualifier)

10 Sept 2014: South Africa 0 Nigeria 0 – Cape Town (AFCON Qualifier)

19 Aug 2014: South Africa 1 Nigeria 3 – Cape Town (CHAN group stage)
08:52
Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has urged fans to come out in force to support the national team against Nigeria on Saturday.
08:51
Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune says that he is delighted to welcome the return of Thulani Serero to the national set-up.
08:49
Defender Sifiso Hlanti says Bafana Bafana are fully prepared ahead of facing Nigeria in their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.
08:48
Gernot Rohr said their crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifier will be the most difficult game against South Africa for his depleted Nigerian side.
08:46

VENUE:

Today's venue for the crucial AFCON qualifier between hosts Bafana Bafana and the Super Eagles is the 90 000-capacity FNB Stadium.
08:46

WELCOME:

WELCOME to the LIVE scoring and interactive commentary on the African Cup of Nations qualifier between South Africa and Nigeria.
 
  • 30'

    We are going into the final 15 minutes of the first half and the score is 1-1.

  • 26'

    GOAL, SOUTH AFRICA, MOTHIBA! 1-1: Good attack from the hosts, they build well and then Tau creates the goal and Mothiba slots it into the goal. South Africa are level.

  • 24'

    The game has slowed down after the goal and Nigeria look a lot more settled after it.

  • 21'

    First corner for Nigeria and then the visitors look to angle the ball back into the box but Zwane pushes the ball out for another Nigerian corner.

  • 19'

    A lot of midfield play from both sides and the Nigeria switch gears and look to attack but they manage to win a corner.

  • 17'

    South Africa look to attack but Tau is caught offside and the move comes to nothing.

  • 14'

    Hlanti is brought down and South Africa will win a free kick for the challenge.

  • 12'

    Almost an immediate response from South Africa have conceding but Nigeria manage to see the threat out even after the hosts get the first corner of the game.

  • 9'

    GOAL, NIGERIA, KALU! 0-1: It looks like it took a deflection from Khune but Nigeria find their first goal from a cross from the right. Brilliant goal!

  • 7'

    Ezenwa makes a good save too as South Africa attack quickly on the counter.

  • 6'

    Save! Good save from Khune as Nigeria attack and shoot but the ball goes straight to the keeper.

  • 5'

    A free kick to Nigeria as their captain is brought down. Musa wins the free kick, but nothing comes from it.

  • 3'

    South Africa look to build but the final cross from them is too strong and Nigeria have a throw in.

  • 1'

    Kick-off! After the national anthems, the first half begins as the hosts kick us off.

  • 0'

    South Africa: Itumeleng Khune, Thamsanqa Mkhize, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Buhle Mkhwanazi, Sfiso Hlanti, Hlompho Kekana, Tiyani Mabunda, Themba Zwane, Thulani Serero, Lebo Mothiba, Percy Tau

  • 0'

    Nigeria: Ezenwa, Ajayi, Ekong, Balogun, Collins, Agu, Etebo, Ogu, Musa, Iwobi, Success.

  • 0'

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the AFCON qualifier between South Africa and Nigeria from the FNB Stadium.

South Africa Nigeria
  • 0 Goals 1
    • 10' Samuel Kalu
  • 0 Yellow Cards 0
  • 0 Red Cards 0
Team Line-ups
  • Itumeleng Khune
  • Buhlebuyeza Wilson Mkhwanazi
  • Thulani Serero
  • Themba Zwane
  • Thamsanqa Mkhize
  • Sifiso Hlanti
  • Samuel Mabunda
  • Percy Tau
  • Lebo Mothiba
  • Hlompho Kekana
  • Thulani Hlatshwayo
  • I. Ezenwa
  • Samuel Kalu
  • Ahmed Musa
  • Alexander Iwobi
  • John Ogu
  • Oghenekaro Etebo
  • Jamilu Collins
  • Kenneth Omeruo
  • William Ekong
  • Leon-Aderemi Balogun
  • Kelechi Iheanacho
Substitutions
Substitutions
  • Darrem Keet
  • Dino Ndlovu
  • Maliele Vincent Pule
  • Motjeka Madisha
  • Sakhile Maela
  • Teboho Mokoena
  • Thembinkosi Lorch
