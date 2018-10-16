NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

LIVE
Seychelles
0 - 0
South Africa
2018/10/16 | 14:30 |   | Stade Linite,  |  Half Time
Bafana Bafana

LIVE: Seychelles 0-0 Bafana Bafana

2018-10-16 14:50
Post a comment
Last Updated at 16:29
16:27

HALF-TIME STATS:

Seychelles 0-0 Bafana Bafana

Possession: 23%-77%

Shots at goal: 2-11

Shots on target: 0-1

Offside: 2-1
16:21

Half-Time | Seychelles 0-0 Bafana Bafana

A frustrating first-half for Bafana Bafana with the scores goalless at the break!
16:18
45' The fourth official signals 2 minutes of added time will be played.
16:18
44' Nervous moment for Bafana as Khune needs a second attempt to grab a dangerous cross.
16:16
42' Stuart Baxter will perhaps need to address how to attack their opponents with the poor playing surface playing an influential role in his side not being able to trouble the goalposts.
16:13
39' Bafana win a free-kick in a dangerous position on the left flank but a casual Hlanti hits it high over the crossbar.
16:06

31' Another chance for Bafana Bafana as Ndlovu drops to the edge of the box before finding half a yard of space to unleash a shot that goes just wide via a deflection.

Bafana are getting closer now to breaking the deadlock!
16:03

28' CHANCE for Bafana again as Lebo Mothiba nearly gets on the end of an inviting cross from the right!
16:00
26' CHANCE for Bafana as Tau cuts in from the right onto his favoured left foot and forces a diving save from Dingwall.
15:59
24' Percy Tau wins yet another corner for Bafana Bafana and takes it himself but disappointingly over-hits it straight out for a goal-kick again.
15:57

22' Bafana Bafana win a third corner after some shaky defence by the Seychelles with the defender hitting it over his own crossbar.

Bafana take a short corner but the attack breaks down.
15:56
20' Bafana Bafana having all the early possession but failing to find a breakthrough as yet.
15:53
18' Nigel Hoareau hits a long-range effort with his left-footed shot going horribly wide.
15:50

16' Long ball over the top by Hlanti for Maboe but the balls runs through to the Seychelles goalkeeper.

The Seychelles will be happy to have not conceded an early goal.
15:48
14' Bafana Bafana totally dominating possession now and looking for an early breakthrough.
15:47
11' The artificial playing surface at the Linite Stadium doesn't seem to be the best with the ball bouncing unnaturally making it harder to play flowing football.
15:43
9' CHANCE for Bafana Bafana as Dino Ndlovu does well to head a cross back across the face of goal with the ball just evading Lebo Mothiba.
15:40
6' Bafana Bafana as expected have majority of possession in the opening stages with Seychelles willing to sit back in defence.
15:38

3' Seychelles concede a second corner-kick after some nervous defensive play.

Percy Tau swings it in but over-hits his effort behind for a goal-kick.
15:35

1' First corner of the game for Bafana after some nice play by Lebo Mothiba.

Maboe hits it directly out for a goal-kick.
15:34

1' Seychelles 0-0 Bafana Bafana

We're underway in this AFCON 2019 qualifier at the Linite Stadium!
15:23

STARTING LINE-UP:

Seychelles starting line-up: Dingwall (GK), Trevor, Nigel, Marie, Joubert, Waye-HIve, Bibi, C.Esther, B.Esther, Monnaie, Damoo.
09:35
***KICK-OFF IS AT 15:30***
09:32

Stuart Baxter has warned his Bafana Bafana players against any complacency ahead of a return leg against Seychelles after a convincing home win.

If Bafana Bafana win away to Seychelles they would only need 1 further point from their remaining two games against Nigeria and Libya to qualify for AFCON 2019.
09:30
Following Bafana Bafana’s emphatic win over the Seychelles, Lebohang Maboe believes fans can expect more similar performances going forward.
09:28
Itumeleng Khune says Bafana Bafana played with the right attitude in their comfortable victory over Seychelles on Saturday.
09:27

STANDINGS:

After three rounds of fixtures Bafana Bafana sit at the top of Group E ahead of Tuesday's fixture.
09:21

WELCOME:

Welcome to the LIVE scoring and interactive commentary on the 2019 AFCON qualifier between Seychelles and South Africa.
 
Jump to
top
Seychelles South Africa
  • 0 Goals 0
  • 0 Yellow Cards 0
  • 0 Red Cards 0
Team Line-ups
  • Jerome Dingwall
  • Perry Monnaie
  • Bertand Esther
  • Collin Esther
  • Darrel Damoo
  • Colin Bibi
  • Gervais Waye-Hive
  • Benoit Marie
  • Nigel Hoareau
  • Jude Nancy
  • Jones Joubert
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • Itumeleng Khune
  • Ramahlwe Mphahlele
  • Percy Tau
  • Sifiso Hlanti
  • Dean Furman
  • Kamohelo Mokotjo
  • Lebo Mothiba
  • Dino Ndlovu
  • Lebohang Maboe
  • Lindokuhle Mkhwanazi
  • Thulani Hlatshwayo
Substitutions
Substitutions
  • Romeo Barra
  • Kieren Sinon
  • Leroy Coralie
  • Nelson Laurence
  • Mike Lesperance
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • Hlompho Kekana
  • Aubrey Modiba
  • Motjeka Madisha
  • Teboho Mokoena
  • Innocent Maela
  • Darrem Keet
  • Thembinkosi Lorch

