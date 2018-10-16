LIVE: Seychelles 0-0 Bafana Bafana

Sign-up for the new-look Sport24 newsletter! Delivered daily to your Inbox!
Get Sport24 on your mobile
HALF-TIME STATS:
Seychelles 0-0 Bafana Bafana
Possession: 23%-77%
Shots at goal: 2-11
Shots on target: 0-1
Offside: 2-1
Someone said Bafana used up all the goals for this tournament Saturday .... Now am starting to believe that— IG: mmonipelo (@mmoniP) October 16, 2018
Someone said Bafana used up all the goals for this tournament Saturday .... Now am starting to believe that
#Bafana look under trained. Poor deadballs. No planning.Combination of two defensive mids of Mokotjo & Furman totally exposed as side + back pass players. Furman literally walking around.Playing short passes on a poor pitch. No crosses or long balls.#Baxter has got to go.— David the Lawyer (@Davidvthelawyer) October 16, 2018
#Bafana look under trained. Poor deadballs. No planning.Combination of two defensive mids of Mokotjo & Furman totally exposed as side + back pass players. Furman literally walking around.Playing short passes on a poor pitch. No crosses or long balls.#Baxter has got to go.
bafana need to apply sustained mixed pressure with crosses, combos through the middle and long balls behind seychelles. wave after wave.— van dijk’s hairdresser (@usiseko) October 16, 2018
bafana need to apply sustained mixed pressure with crosses, combos through the middle and long balls behind seychelles. wave after wave.
Half-Time | Seychelles 0-0 Bafana Bafana
A frustrating first-half for Bafana Bafana with the scores goalless at the break!
Seemingly difficult surface to play on for Bafana. Struggling to get any form of offensive passing rhythm in the early stages.— Ta Cannavaro (@ThulzMkosi) October 16, 2018
Seemingly difficult surface to play on for Bafana. Struggling to get any form of offensive passing rhythm in the early stages.
26' great chance for @BafanaBafana as they bombard the Seychelles penalty box but nothing comes of it. It remains 0-0 #SEYvsSA #AFCON2019Q @SAFA_net— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) October 16, 2018
26' great chance for @BafanaBafana as they bombard the Seychelles penalty box but nothing comes of it. It remains 0-0 #SEYvsSA #AFCON2019Q @SAFA_net
31' Another chance for Bafana Bafana as Ndlovu drops to the edge of the box before finding half a yard of space to unleash a shot that goes just wide via a deflection.
Bafana are getting closer now to breaking the deadlock!
28' CHANCE for Bafana again as Lebo Mothiba nearly gets on the end of an inviting cross from the right!
22' Bafana Bafana win a third corner after some shaky defence by the Seychelles with the defender hitting it over his own crossbar.
Bafana take a short corner but the attack breaks down.
16' Long ball over the top by Hlanti for Maboe but the balls runs through to the Seychelles goalkeeper.
The Seychelles will be happy to have not conceded an early goal.
3' Seychelles concede a second corner-kick after some nervous defensive play.
Percy Tau swings it in but over-hits his effort behind for a goal-kick.
1' First corner of the game for Bafana after some nice play by Lebo Mothiba.
Maboe hits it directly out for a goal-kick.
1' Seychelles 0-0 Bafana Bafana
We're underway in this AFCON 2019 qualifier at the Linite Stadium!
STARTING LINE-UP:
Seychelles starting line-up: Dingwall (GK), Trevor, Nigel, Marie, Joubert, Waye-HIve, Bibi, C.Esther, B.Esther, Monnaie, Damoo.
Subs: Darren Keet, Motjeka Madisha, Tembinkosi Lorch, Aubrey Modiba, Teboho Mokoena, Innocent Maela, Hlompho Kekana— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) October 16, 2018
Subs: Darren Keet, Motjeka Madisha, Tembinkosi Lorch, Aubrey Modiba, Teboho Mokoena, Innocent Maela, Hlompho Kekana
Stuart Baxter has made 1 change with Dino Ndlovu coming in for Aubrey Modiba.
One change in Bafana starting XI against Seychelles on Tuesday, 16 October 2018: Itumeleng Khune (G)Ramahlwe MphahleleSifiso HlantiBuhle MkhwanaziThulani Hlatshwayo (C)Dino Ndlovu Dean FurmanLebohang MaboeKamohelo MokotjoPercy TauLebo Mothiba pic.twitter.com/nU0nJe6Q75— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) October 16, 2018
One change in Bafana starting XI against Seychelles on Tuesday, 16 October 2018: Itumeleng Khune (G)Ramahlwe MphahleleSifiso HlantiBuhle MkhwanaziThulani Hlatshwayo (C)Dino Ndlovu Dean FurmanLebohang MaboeKamohelo MokotjoPercy TauLebo Mothiba pic.twitter.com/nU0nJe6Q75
Stuart Baxter has warned his Bafana Bafana players against any
complacency ahead of a return leg against Seychelles after a convincing
home win.
If Bafana Bafana win away to Seychelles they would only need 1 further point from their remaining two games against Nigeria and Libya to qualify for AFCON 2019.
STANDINGS:
After three rounds of fixtures Bafana Bafana sit at the top of Group E ahead of Tuesday's fixture.
WELCOME:
Welcome to the LIVE scoring and interactive commentary on the 2019 AFCON qualifier between Seychelles and South Africa.
HALF-TIME: SEYCHELLES 0-0 SOUTH AFRICA. Bafana are struggling to find the ruthless form which they showcased during their 6-0 win over the weekend. The teams head into the break all square. Stuart Baxter and his staff won't be happy.
At the other end, Tau goes for the long-range shot. Well off target -- no problem for Dingwall.
Damoo bursts clear on the hosts' right and looks to pull-back for a team-mate. Khune intercepts unconvincingly with a couple of opponents rushing towards him.
Hlatshwayo is blown up for a shove inside the opposition box as Bafana look to create a chance from a throw-in. Not sure how much was in that challenge in all fairness.
Another long-range effort from the hosts -- this one from Collin Esther. However, he fires well off target too.
Hlanti goes for goal from a free-kick on the right, but he fails to get enough dip on his effort, which sails well over the target.
CHANCE! Ndlovu meets a deep cross aimed in from the right and heads for goal, having got to the ball ahead of Dingwall. However, the goalkeeper has managed to put him off and he heads over the target!
As we enter the last 10 minutes plus stoppage time of the first half, neither goalkeeper has really been tested so far. Bafana in particular will be eager to change that.
CLOSE! Ndlovu cuts inside from the right and goes for goal from just outside the box, firing a low shot just wide of the target. Bafana will feel they're getting closer to scoring.
South Africa look as if they're slowly becoming more comfortable, putting some dangerous crosses into the area. However, Seychelles are defending relatively well and keeping them at bay.
Furman plays a lovely through ball for Tau, who looks to pull back for a team-mate inside the danger area. However, he can't pick anybody out as Dingwall intercepts.
Ndlovu nearly gets on the end of Hlanti's cross from the left... Was there a handball from Joubert in the box? The ref says not. Bafana continue the pressure, but Mokotjo's pass to Mphahlele is overhit and goes behind for a goal-kick.
Monnaie looks to get in behind the defence and is flagged offside again. This time, the call from the linesman looks correct, but Bafana's defence needs to be wary. He looks threatening.
Seychelles go for goal from long range, but the effort is a poor hit and goes safely behind. No problem for Khune.
Mkhwanazi has been blown up for a couple of fouls within the space of two minutes or so -- he needs to watch himself.
South Africa are moving the ball around slowly at the back, perhaps still adjusting to the surface at the Stade Linite.
CHANCE! Bafana get the ball in from the right with Mothiba lurking at the near post, but somehow, he can't meet the cross and Seychelles survive!
Bafana are applying most of the early pressure, with the Pirates looking to catch them on the counter with balls in behind at every opportunity.
SEYCHELLES STARTING XI: Dingwall, Hoareau, B. Esther, Maria, Nancy, Waye-Hive, Bibi, C Esther, Joubert (C), Damoo, Monnaie. SUBS: Laurence, Brutus, Coralie, Barra, Sinon, Lesperance.
This game has got off to a slow start in front of a relatively small crowd. Seychelles look to play Monnaie in behind the Bafana defence, but he's called offside -- and questionably so, mind you.
Tau puts in a corner from the right, aiming for the far post. Once again, the ball goes out of play before anyone can get a touch, although this time, it's not the worst delivery and a marginal call.
South Africa win a corner on the left, but Maboe puts it straight out for a goal-kick. Bafana have been far from convincing in the early stages.
Let's have a look at the home team's lineup...
KICK-OFF! The match is underway at the Stade Linite! South Africa will be looking to steal three more points from the home of the Pirates.
The teams are out on the field. It's worth pointing out that today's game will be played on an artificial surface. Now, it's time for the national anthems.
Keep an eye on Lebo Mothiba, who is the danger man for Stuart Baxter's side. Since his move to Strasbourg from Lille, the 22-year-old has scored four Ligue 1 goals in three starts and three substitute appearances, also netting in Saturday's game.
The only change to the Bafana starting XI after Saturday's victory sees Dino Ndlovu come into the side for Aubrey Modiba.
SOUTH AFRICA STARTING XI: Khune, Mphahlele,
Hlanti, Mkhwanazi, Hlatshwayo (C), Ndlovu, Furman, Maboe, Mokotjo, Tau, Mothiba. SUBS: Keet, Madisha, Lorch, Modiba, Mokoena, Maela, Kekana.
Bafana Bafana currently sit top of the group with seven points from three games, with Nigeria second on six from three, Libya third on four from three, and Seychelles propping up the standings with no points and a -13 goal difference.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of this Group E Africa Cup of Nations clash as Seychelles host South Africa at the Stad Linite. The hosts will be looking to avenge Saturday's 6-0 defeat at FNB Stadium.
Jump totop
Read News24’s Comments Policy