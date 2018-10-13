NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

LIVE
South Africa
- - -
Seychelles
2018/10/13 | 15:00 |   | FNB Stadium,  |  Not Started
Bafana Bafana

LIVE: Bafana Bafana v Seychelles

2018-10-13 14:27
Tashreeq Vardien
Last Updated at 14:29
14:04

Finally ... Stuart Baxter announces Bafana Bafana starters!

Starting XI: Itumeleng Khune, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Sifiso Hlanti, Buhle Mkhwanazi, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Aubrey Modiba, Dean Furman, Lebohang Maboe, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Percy Tau, Lebo Mothiba.
22:15
*** KICK-OFF IS AT 15:00 ***
22:14
Baxter looks at the positives for Bafana
22:13
SHOCKING!! ... From R150 million to R10 million! - Jordaan reveals details of SABC offer
22:11
SAFA announce Bafana games will NOT be broadcast on SABC
22:10
Modiba calls for Bafana squad to remain calm
22:07
Bafana blow as Vilakazi ruled out of Seychelles tie
22:05
Shaun Bartlett to join Bafana coaching staff
22:04
Baxter: We are not going to underestimate our opponents
22:03
WHAT THEY SAID IN THE WEEK ... 
22:02
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Bafana Bafana beat SuperSport United in a practice match in preparation for their crucial AFCON qualifiers against the Seychelles.
22:00

BAFANA BAFANA'S AFCON QUALIFYING FIXTURES:

Nigeria 0-2 Bafana Bafana (October 6, 2017)
Bafana Bafana 0-0 Libya (September 8, 2018)
Bafana Bafana v Seychelles (October 10, 2018)
Seychelles v Bafana Bafana (October 13, 2018)
Bafana Bafana v Nigeria (November 16, 2018)
Libya v Bafana Bafana (March 22, 2019)
21:59
If tied on points, tie-breakers are applied according to points picked up in head-to-head matches. 
21:59
However, as the group stands, anything can still happen and things could change by the end of the international break.
21:58
To take a major step towards being one of two teams to qualify from Group E for next year's tournament in Cameroon, Bafana Bafana need to claim maximum points against Seychelles - with fellow contenders Libya and Nigeria set to take points off each other in their own 'double-header'.
21:58
Meanwhile, Nigeria face Libya on Saturday (kick-off is at 17:00) at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium before traveling to the North African country for the return leg.
21:58
Despite the Super Eagles' position in the group, they remain favourites to end top of the pile with four games left to play.
21:56
The Seychelles are anchored at the bottom of the group with 0 points.
21:56
African giants Nigeria, who sailed to an emphatic 3-0 win over the Seychelles in September, are in third place with 3 points.
21:54
In Group E, South Africa and Libya are both on 4 points with only goal difference separating the two nations.
21:54
After a disappointing goalless draw against Libya in Durban last month, South Africa are desperate to get their AFCON qualification back on track.
21:53
South Africa (73rd) entertain lowly-ranked (189th) Seychelles at FNB Stadium as both sides look to claim three valuable log points in order to qualify for AFCON next year. 
21:45

WELCOME ...! 

LIVE scoring and interactive commentary of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Bafana Bafana and Seychelles.
 
South Africa Seychelles
  • - Goals -
  • 0 Yellow Cards 0
  • 0 Red Cards 0
Team Line-ups
Substitutions

