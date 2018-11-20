LIVE: Bafana Bafana 0-1 Paraguay

Sign-up for the new-look Sport24 newsletter! Delivered daily to your Inbox!
Get Sport24 on your mobile
35' CHANCE! Pule accelerates away from a Paraguay defender and sees the opportunity to take a strike only for Silva to punch it away.
Great attacking intent from South Africa.
Madisha needs to improve his passing. I have been saying this week in week out. He is too casual and he is a defender.— The Sky is the Limit (@patrick1139) November 20, 2018
Madisha needs to improve his passing. I have been saying this week in week out. He is too casual and he is a defender.
Poor defending sees Santander tap in from close range as Keet palmed away the initial shot only for a lack of Bafana Bafana defenders to clear the danger.
Paraguay take a deserved lead.
What made the Bafana of the yesteryears better was their understanding, that in a team the're ball players (amachule) & workhorses. Not this of everyone wants to be a creator even when they have to clear the ball. I'm lost with this kind of play!— ??AmbroGino Tswina?? (@Workersday) November 20, 2018
What made the Bafana of the yesteryears better was their understanding, that in a team the're ball players (amachule) & workhorses. Not this of everyone wants to be a creator even when they have to clear the ball. I'm lost with this kind of play!
The attendance at Bafana matches is just embarrassing!! @SAFA_net needs to do something. Ask for help from PSL clubs. I'm sure it can improve if they engage the club branches.. Let's all take ownership.— African Football Guy (@afrifootballguy) November 20, 2018
The attendance at Bafana matches is just embarrassing!! @SAFA_net needs to do something. Ask for help from PSL clubs. I'm sure it can improve if they engage the club branches.. Let's all take ownership.
Isn’t it like the 100th time that bafana plays Paraguay in a friendly ??? why doesn’t Safa try other countries .— AJ. (@A_mza96) November 20, 2018
Isn’t it like the 100th time that bafana plays Paraguay in a friendly ??? why doesn’t Safa try other countries .
Bafana doesn't fill stadiums. They should be paid like Banyana. It's not like they're bringing in more money mos. pic.twitter.com/c3Hn6EjlOK— #Azania (@KaraboRiley) November 20, 2018
Bafana doesn't fill stadiums. They should be paid like Banyana. It's not like they're bringing in more money mos. pic.twitter.com/c3Hn6EjlOK
WELCOME
LIVE scoring and interactive commentary of the Nelson Mandela Challenge clash between Bafana Bafana and Paraguay.
CHANCE! Pule is played in behind by Tau on the stroke of half time and seems to be in on goal, only for him to be denied by a brilliant recovery block when looking to pull the trigger.
CHANCE! Keet comes out to punch a cross and only finds Dominguez on the edge of the box, but he's brilliantly tackled and can't get a shot away. The ball drops in the midfield for another shot to come in, but it blazes over the crossbar.
CHANCE! It's another poor error from Madisha as he's dispossessed by Santander in midfield. The forward makes his way into the box before shooting across the face of goal, but his effort goes wide of the far post.
WOODWORK! Paraguay win the ball in midfield and they break through Dominguez on the left. He makes his way into the Bafana box before striking towards the near post, but his efforts crashes into the upright and Bafana clear.
CHANCE! Pule is found with a brilliant pass into the left side of the box and he takes the ball into his stride before shooting towards the far corner, but Silva gets across the make a good save.
GOAL! Madisha makes a terrible error as he gives the ball away at the back and Paraguay punish the hosts as Dominguez sees a shot saved from the left side of the box only for Santander to tap in the rebound. 0-1.
SHOT! Pule receives the ball on the right side of midfield before shifting the ball onto his left foot and looking to strike at goal from around 25 metres, but his effort goes just wide of the target.
CHANCE! South Africa are nearly in on goal through Mothiba, who dribbles into the right side of the box before being tackled by Valdez when looking to shoot. The loose ball drops to Tau, but he just can't get a shot away.
Bafana XI: Keet, Madisha, Hlatshwayo, Maela, Mphahlele, Maboe, Mabunda, Mokoena, Pule, Mothiba, Tau.
Subs: Williams, Mkhwanazi, Makaringe, Hlanti, Zwane, Serero, Ndlovu, Lorch.
SHOT! Tau is played into the right side channel before dribbling towards the edge of the box and looking to place a shot into the bottom corner, but Silva is able to get across to make the save.
It remains goalless after the opening quarter of the game. Paraguay have looked dangerous in the opening exchanges but South Africa have grown into the game well and it's resulted in a very open encounter.
SHOT! Paraguay look to build up patiently once more before Almiron attempts to have a shot at goal from just outside of the box. He looks to place it into the corner, but it lacks the power required to trouble Keet as he saves easily.
WOODWORK! Santander does well to beat the offside trap and is played clean through on goal. He rolls a shot past Keet and the ball looks like it's heading for the far corner, only for it to strike the upright and South Africa clear.
South Africa have started to pose a threat on attack, particularly when Tau finds himself on the ball. The forward produces a run down the line before being brought down for a foul, but the resulting delivery into the box is cleared by Paraguay.
SHOT! The visitors continue to move the ball well in midfield before looking to strike from range. It's a powerful effort, but it is straight at Keet and he makes a routine stop.
Paraguay have started the game well with sustained pressure in the South African half. They manage to win a corner which is whipped into the Bafana box, but the hosts to well to get a head on it to clear the danger.
Were underway at the Moses Mabhida Stadium!
Paraguay on the other hand are playing their first game since June and will be keen to utilise the opportunity to look at how their squad fares this evening.
Bafana Bafana will be hoping to cap off the international break with a win after only managing a 1-1 draw against Nigeria on the weekend in their Afcon qualifier.
Paraguay XI: Silva, Valdez, Balbuena, Alderete, Alonso, Ortiz, Rojas, Gonzalez, Dominiquez, Almiron, Santander.
Subs: TBC
Good evening and welcome to our coverage of the International Friendly between hosts South Africa and their South American opponents, Paraguay, at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.
Jump totop
Read News24’s Comments Policy