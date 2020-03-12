Khune back as Ntseki names Bafana squad for AFCON qualifiers

Head coach Molefi Ntseki on Thursday named a 25-man Bafana Bafana squad for the upcoming African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sao Tome and Principe.

Bafana Bafana will play two double-header fixtures against the islanders at the FNB Stadium on March 27 before a return leg on March 31.

Ntseki's side sit second behind leaders Ghana (6) in Group C with 3 points after two matches played and will be aiming to boost their qualification hopes with two wins against their upcoming opponents.

Bafana will be without Kamohelo Mokotjo, Thami Mkhize, Thato Mokeke and Thapelo Morena who have all been ruled out through injury.

"Sao Tome on paper looks like an easy game," Ntseki said. "But my experience has taught me not to look down an anyone.

"I think back of what happened with Seychelles. We need to be careful, we don't want players to be complacent. We need the right attitude "

"It's important to get maximum points in these matches, so we can be in a good position against Ghana and Sudan. Our players need to know all games are important."

Itumeleng Khune also makes his return to the squad after a period out through injury.

"We were at Chiefs and saw him in intense training and were very happy with what we saw. Even though we had already selected him before we went to Chiefs' training," Ntseki added.

BAFANA BAFANA SQUAD:

Goalkeepers

Itumeleng Khune (Kaizer Chiefs), Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United), Brandon Petersen (Bidvest Wits)

Defenders

Erick Mathoho, Reeve Frosler (Chiefs), Buhle Mkhwanazi, Thulani Hlatshwayo, S'fiso Hlanti (Wits), Gladwyn Shitolo (Golden Arrows), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates), Mosa Lebusa (Sundowns), Thabo Matlaba (Black Leopards).

Midfielders

Andile Jali, Themba Zwane (Downs), George Maluleke, Lebogang Manyama (Chiefs), Dean Furman, Teboho Mokoena (SS), Lebogang Phiri (Guigamp), Thembinkosi Lorch (Pirates), Percy Tau (Club Brugge), Thulani Serero (Al Jazira).

Forwards

Lebo Mothiba (Strasbourg), Bradley Grobler (Supersport United), Thabiso Kutumela (Maritzburg United).

- Compiled by Baden Gillion