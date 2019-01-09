NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Bafana Bafana

Kgatlana scoops CAF Women's Player of the Year award

2019-01-09 07:29
Thembi Kgatlana
Thembi Kgatlana (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Banyana Banyana attacker Thembi Kgatlana won big at the 2018 CAF Awards after scooping the CAF Women's Player of the Year and Goal of the Year, in Dakar on Tuesday.

It was a big night for Banyana Banyana as head coach, Desiree Ellis capped off an historic year by also being named the CAF Women's Coach of the Year for 2018.

The pint-sized Kgatlana took home the coveted 2018 Women’s Player of the Year award - pipping the Nigerian duo of Asisat Oshoala and Fransisca Ordega.

The Houston Dash forward becomes only the second South African to lift this trophy, following in the footsteps of fellow Banyana Banyana striker Noko Matlou in 2008.

Kgatlana led South Africa to the final of the 2018 Women’s AFCON held in Ghana in November - that secured qualification to the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup to be held in France in June.

She scored five goals, which saw her win three Woman of the Match accolades in a row - a feat which led her to being crowned the Player of the Tournament.

Banyana Banyana were however unlucky not to also win the 2018 CAF Women’s National Team of the Year award – an accolade they won in 2017.

South Africa lost to African Champions Nigeria, who defeated them in the final of the 2018 Women’s AFCON.

Meanwhile, Ellis capped off a fine year after becoming the first person to win the COSAFA Women’s Championship as both a player and coach, and is also the first Banyana Banyana head coach to secure qualification to the World Cup.

Ellis beat off a strong challenge of Joseph Brian Ndoko (Cameroon) and Thomas Dennerby (Nigeria) – the trio will be leading their teams at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France in June.

 

