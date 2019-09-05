JUST IN: Madagascar call off Bafana clash

Cape Town - Bafana Bafana's friendly against Madagascar this Saturday has been called off after the African island nation decided to withdraw from the encounter.

Bafana were originally set to face Zambia in Lusaka as part of their warm-up fixtures before crucial their AFCON qualifiers in November but the match was cancelled on Tuesday Zambia withdrew citing xenophobic violence in South Africa.

The South African Football Association (SAFA) hastily arranged a replacement in the form of Madagascar and even announced free entry for supporters attending the fixture at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

The news just adds more dissapointment for new Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki who would have taken charge of his first match for the national side had the fixture gone ahead.

More to follow...