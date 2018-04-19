NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Bafana Bafana

Jordaan to exit SAFA post end of May - Ncobo

2018-04-19 11:23
Danny Jordaan. (Deon Ferreira)
Cape Town - Former Premier Soccer League general manager and referee Ace Ncobo has revealed that South African Football Association (SAFA) President Danny Jordaan will be out of office by May 31.

"Phase two of our strategy was a deadline of May 31 to ensure Danny Jordaan exits SAFA house, that phase is still ongoing, and by May 31 it will have been achieved,” Ncobo said as quoted by the Citizen website.

Ncobo, who has called for Jordaan to step down, held a second press conference in a space of one month at FNB Stadium as he addressed the media on Wednesday.

Last month, SAFA's electoral congress was postponed as Ncobo continued to probe the association.

He said that SAFA could get South Africa banned from international football as the suggested codes does not fit FIFA regulation.

"On April 28, there is an extraordinary SAFA congress, I have seen the agenda, and part of the agenda is to ratify the electoral code amendments," said Ncobo.

"As a member of SAFA in good standing, I will be there and arguing against the adoption of those amendments.

"I can’t agree to any decision that places SAFA at risk of suspension from international football." 

In February, Ncobo's name was still among the nominations to run for SAFA president but he duly pulled out of the race.

Ncobo has since shifted his focus on getting Jordaan out of office as he wishes for the association to bring in a new dawn.

The 50-year-old wants the upcoming congress to have a secret ballet in the voting process.

"We will be tabling a motion to have all the decisions at the congress taken by a secret ballot, in terms of the SAFA statutes,” added Ncobo.

"The level of intimidation is so high, if voting by a show of hands, many regions are forced to toe the line of individuals continuing to mess up the FA.

"If there is a secret ballot the correct decisions can be taken. It shows you the level of fear that pervades the leadership of the entire association. It is a very sad state of affairs.”

Meanwhile, Jordaan is to approach the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regarding rape allegations laid against him.

The 66-year-olds attorney's released a statement that allegations made by Jennifer Ferguson for an alleged incident that happened more than 20 years ago were "unfounded".

