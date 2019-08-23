Give Pitso the Bafana job - Palacios

Cape Town - Former Peruvian international and
Orlando Pirates development director, Augusto Palacios, himself a former Bafana
coach of note, believes SAFA should waste no time in offering the job to Pitso
Mosimane on a permanent basis while invoking a new streamlined strategy for the
national team.
Following the resignation of Stuart Baxter, Molefi Ntseki is currently in charge in a caretaker capacity for the friendly international against Zambia at the Nkoloma Stadium in
Lusaka on Saturday, September 7.
"While Pitso's earlier tenure as the Bafana coach ended
on something of a sour note after a lengthy apprenticeship," says
Palacios, "that was eight years ago and he has matured considerably, with
the success he has achieved with Mamelodi Sundowns, both in PSL domestic
competition and CAF's African events, now entitling him to be regarded as the
number one contender for the national coaching position.
"Obviously he has one of the plum jobs in South African
soccer with mining magnate Patrice Motsepe's successful and professional outfit
and you could not blame him if he is not looking to make a move, but if I had
anything to do with it I would be sounding out Pitso right now to gauge his
feelings about Bafana."
Palacios also believes the search for a new Bafana coach
prior to the next critical undertaking - namely the qualifying matches for the
2021 Africa Cup of Nations Finals in Cameroon - should evolve around a South African
choice.
"But I am not dogmatic in this," he added.
"If the right South African is not apparent on the horizon for one reason
or another, I would not be averse to an overseas choice if a coach with the
right experience and qualifications for the job comes into the picture."
But Palacios believes that apart from making the right head
coaching selection for Bafana, it is equally important and paramount for SAFA
to provide him with the technical and administrative support of his choice in
mapping out preparations and match programmes thoroughly in a spirit of unison.
Asked what would be his reaction if he was offered the
Bafana job, which he handled as well as anyone during a previous tenure after
South Africa's readmission into FIFA in the 1990s, the canny Peruvian who
represented the South American country in the World Cup and afterwards showed
his class as a polished midfielder in the NPSL, said he had not "given the
matter a thought."