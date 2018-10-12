NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Bafana Bafana

From R150 million to R10 million! - Jordaan reveals details of SABC offer

2018-10-12 10:27
Danny Jordaan (Gallo)
Baden Gillion

Cape Town - South African Football Association (SAFA) CEO Danny Jordaan has revealed the "disrespectful" figure offered by the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) to broadcast Bafana Bafana fixtures.

Jordaan, who was speaking on the Marawa Sports Worldwide show on Thursday night, revealed the figures contained in the negotiations between the two parties that eventually broke down.

The breakdown in negotiations resulted in an ugly public spat with the SABC and SAFA both slinging accusations at each other.

SAFA first announced that the SABC would not be broadcasting upcoming Bafana Bafana AFCON 2019 games after receiving a "discourteous offer" that was so minuscule it amounts to "an effective no offer".

The SABC then hit back saying it made a "commercially viable" offer that was rejected by SAFA.

Jordaan revealed that the diminished offer made by the SABC decreased from an initial R150 million to a mere R10 million for all national team games.

"If broadcasting money diminishes from R150 million to R10 million you can see the implications," Jordaan said.

"This is the offer we received from the SABC.

"The recently expired TV deal was set at R110 million and we (SAFA) made a new offer of R200 million."

This, Jordaan said, resulted in the SABC making a counter-offer of R10 million.

Jordaan went on to reveal the broadcasting figures for soccer compared to rugby and cricket.

"Rugby gets R2.8 billion over five years (R560 million per year), while cricket gets R1.24 billion (R248 million per year) where football must get R50 million per year."

"When the SABC was under Apartheid we used to get R37 million, so it's just unthinkable. So now we have to approach government to say release us from this agreement as we have offers from outside who want to pay us in dollars."

Bafana Bafana next host the Seychelles in a 2019 AFCON quaifier at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 15:00.

Read more on:    safa  |  sabc  |  bafana bafana  |  danny jordaan  |  soccer
WATCH: What the national anthem means to the Springboks
 
 
