Danny Jordaan has been resoundingly re-elected South African Football Association (SAFA) president by a margin of 95.12%.

Jordaan received 234 of 246 votes, two votes voted against and one spoilt vote.

Former referee Ace Ngcobo withdrew his candidature for top position, which meant Jordaan went into ballot box unopposed.

Ncobo and Jordaan were supposed to go to head at the Safa elective congress in Sandton, Johannesburg.