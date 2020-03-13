Coronavirus outbreak sees Bafana AFCON qualifiers postponed

Bafana Bafana will not play against Sao Tome and Principe in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier after CAF suspended all continental qualifying fixtures on Friday due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The match was meant to go ahead on 27 March.

"Following the growing concerns of the Covid-19 virus and the declaration by the World Health Organization (WHO) describing it as pandemic, CAF has decided to postpone AFCON 2021 qualifiers, Women's Under-20 World Cup qualifiers and Women's AFCON 2020 qualifiers," the organisation stated on their website.

CAF confirmed that a new schedule for all the qualifying tournaments would be announced at a later date. @BafanaBafana @Banyana_Banyana @SAFA_net pic.twitter.com/aCi1ee9k0V — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) March 13, 2020

- Compiled by Craig Taylor