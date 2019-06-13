Brave Banyana in narrow loss to China

WINNER: Desiree Ellis is an accomplished player and mentor. (Sydney Mahlangu, BackpagePix)

Cape Town - Banyana Banyana have lost 1-0 to China in their second Group B match at the Women's World Cup in France.

A Li Ying goal in the 40th minute of the first have was enough secure a Chinese victory but South Africa gave a good account of themselves, with a number of attempts on goal and around 47% possession.

South Africa lost their opening match of the tournament, going down 3-1 to Spain despite taking the lead through a stunning goal by Thembi Kgatlana.

They have one game left in Group B against leaders Germany who are undefeated.

That takes place on Monday, June 16 at 18:00