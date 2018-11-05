NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Bafana Bafana

Baxter to be sacked if Bafana fail to qualify for AFCON 2019

2018-11-05 08:30
Stuart Baxter (Gallo Images)
Baden Gillion

Cape Town - Stuart Baxter will be sacked as Bafana Bafana head coach should the men's national team fail to qualify for the upcoming 2019 African Cup of Nations tournament.

Should Baxter fail to secure qualification, it would bring to an end a turbulent second spell in charge for the Englishman - after just 17 matches.

Sport24 can reveal that Bidvest Wits head coach Gavin Hunt is being widely tipped to take over as Bafana Bafana head coach.

Sources also claim that Baxter and Hunt would swap positions with Baxter going the other way to assume the role of head coach at the Clever Boys.

Meanwhile, Cape Town City head coach Benni McCarthy, sensationally, has also been mentioned as a replacement should Hunt be appointed by SAFA.

Baxter's reign got off to the perfect start with a 2-0 away win in an AFCON qualifier over Nigeria in Uyo. Cracks though soon started appearing with back-to-back defeats in World Cup qualifiers to minnows Cape Verde.

The 65-year-old's time in charge of the national team has often drawn criticism and a failure to significantly improve performances since taking over.

Baxter's sometimes erratic squad selections as well as naming his son Lee, as goalkeeping coach, has been strongly criticised by the media with whom Baxter's relationship has quickly deteriorated.

Danny Jordaan previously told the Marawa Sports Worldwide Show that the South African Football Association (SAFA) "would not accept failure" when discussing Baxter's future.

Baxter is due to name a Bafana Bafana squad to face Nigeria in a crucial AFCON 2019 qualifier on November 17 at the FNB Stadium.

Bafana Bafana occupy second spot in Group E on 8 points, a point behind group leaders Nigeria with two rounds of fixtures remaining.

Kick-off is at 15:00.

