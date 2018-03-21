NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Bafana Bafana

Baxter names starting XI for Angola clash

2018-03-21 12:22
Stuart Baxter (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Bafana Bafana head coach, Stuart Baxter has named his starting eleven for the four nation tournament taking place in Ndola, Zambia from Wednesday.

South Africa takes on Angola in the opening match at 15:00 while hosts, Zambia will take on Zimbabwe in a later fixture at 18:00, according to the SAFA website.

Both matches will be played at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

Bidvest Wits goalkeeper, Darren Keet will man the goal posts with Motsheka Madisha and Buhle Mkhwanazi in front of him as the central defenders.

Sifiso Hlanti and Reeve Frosler will occupy left and right back respectively.

Supersport United anchor man, Dean Furman will play his normal position in the middle of the park assisted by Bongani Zungu and Aubrey Modiba as the attacking midfielders.

Themba Zwane, Phakamani Mahlambi and Lebogang Mothiba will be Baxter’s attacking trio trusted to give Angola a torrid afternoon.

Bafana Bafana XI: Darren Keet, Reeve Frosler, Motjeka Madisha, Buhle Mkhwanazi, Sifiso Hlanti, Dean Furman, Themba Zwane, Bongani Zungu, Aubrey Modiba, Phakamani Mahlambi, Lebo Mothiba

Read more on:    bafana bafana  |  stuart baxter  |  soccer
