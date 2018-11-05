NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Bafana Bafana

Baxter names Bafana squad for Nigeria clash

2018-11-05 11:25
Stuart Baxter
Stuart Baxter (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has named a 23-man squad to play Nigeria in their crucial 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

South Africa will welcome the Super Eagles to FNB Stadium on Saturday, November 17 for a Group E clash.

Kick-off is at 15:00.

Baxter's charges convincingly beat the African giants 2-0 in the first-leg at the famous Godswill Akpabio Stadium in June last year courtesy of goals from Tokelo Rantie and Percy Tau.

After four rounds of (of six) matches played, the Super Eagles lead Group E with 9 points, one ahead of South Africa, who have accumulated 8 points from two wins and two draws.  

Libya are in third place with 4 points, followed by the Seychelles on 1 point.

The top two sides in the group will progress to next year's AFCON tournament to be held in Cameroon from June 7-30.

Meanwhile, Nigeria have once again left out captain Mikel John Obi for the match after naming their squad last week.

FULL BAFANA BAFANA SQUAD:

Goalkeepers

Itumeleng Khune (Kaizer Chiefs), Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United), Darren Keet (Wits)

Defenders

Ramahlwe Mphahlele (Chiefs), Motjeka Madisha (Mamelodi Sundowns), Siyanda Xulu (Maritzburg United), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates), Thulani Hlatshwayo, S'Fiso Hlanti, Buhle Mkhwanazi (all Wits), Thamsanqa Mkhize (Cape Town City)

Midfielders

Vincent Pule, Thembinkosi Lorch (all Pirates), Fortune Makaringe (Maritzburg), Lebohang Maboe, Hlompho Kekana, Tiyani Mabunda (all Sundowns), Teboho Mokoena (SuperSport), Thulani Serero (Vitesse)

Strikers

Lebo Mothiba (Strasbourg), Percy Tau (Royal Union), Dino Ndlovu (Zhejiang), Themba Zwane (Sundowns)

