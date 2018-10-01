NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Bafana Bafana

Baxter names Bafana squad for AFCON qualifiers

2018-10-01 11:45
Stuart Baxter
Stuart Baxter (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Stuart Baxter has named a 23-man Bafana Bafana squad for the upcoming 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Seychelles taking place on October 13 and 16.

Baxter's charges began their AFCON campaign with an impressive 2-0 away win against African giants Nigeria before being held to a goalless draw by Libya at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Baxter's men are currently second in Group E behind Libya on goal difference with both teams on four points after two rounds of fixtures.

"There have been a couple of challenges for us in terms of selection. Bradley Grobler and Themba Zwane are the players who haven't been included because of injury," Baxter said.

Bafana welcome Seychelles to the FNB Stadium on October 13 before squaring off in a return leg three days later at the Stade Linite.

Kick-off is at 15:00.

BAFANA BAFANA SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Itumeleng Khune (Kaizer Chiefs), Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United), Darren Keet (Wits)

Defenders: Ramahlwe Mphahlele (Kaizer Chiefs), Motjeka Madisha (Mamelodi Sundowns), Siyanda Xulu (Maritzburg United), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates), Thulani Hlatshwayo, S'Fiso Hlanti, Buhle Mkhwanazi (all Wits)

Midfielders: Dean Furman, Teboho Mokoena (both SuperSport United), Hlompho Kekana, Sibusiso Vilakazi, Lebogang Maboe (all Mamelodi Sundowns), Thabo Nodada (Cape Town City), Kamohelo Mokotjo (Brentford, England), Vincent Pule (Orlando Pirates)

Strikers: Lebogang Phiri (Guingamp, France), Dino Ndlovu (Hangzhou, China), Percy Tau (Royal Union, Belgium), Lebo Mothiba (Strasbourg, France), Phakamani Mahlambi (Mamelodi Sundowns).

Read more on:    bafana bafana  |  afcon 2019  |  stuart baxter  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

CT City to charge R10 for match against Wits

50 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Bok ratings: Punchy Pollard at pivot! 5 talking points: Springboks v Wallabies Mike Procter: No need for quotas in SA cricket Mallett: PE crowd was a 16th player for Boks Wallabies coach not happy with ref after Bok loss
CSA’s summer: Real threat of ‘perfect storm’ Greg Clark chats to Sport24 Banyana Banyana into top 50 in latest FIFA rankings Serena pulls plug on China Open, season looks over HBO throws in towel on live boxing coverage

Vote

Do you think SAFA made the right choice in appointing Stuart Baxter as head coach of Bafana Bafana?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Andy Murray plays 'football' tennis with Wayne Rooney
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 