Baxter names Bafana squad for AFCON qualifiers

Cape Town - Stuart Baxter has named a 23-man Bafana Bafana squad for the upcoming 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Seychelles taking place on October 13 and 16.

Baxter's charges began their AFCON campaign with an impressive 2-0 away win against African giants Nigeria before being held to a goalless draw by Libya at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.



Baxter's men are currently second in Group E behind Libya on goal difference with both teams on four points after two rounds of fixtures.

"There have been a couple of challenges for us in terms of selection. Bradley Grobler and Themba Zwane are the players who haven't been included because of injury," Baxter said.

Bafana welcome Seychelles to the FNB Stadium on October 13 before squaring off in a return leg three days later at the Stade Linite.

Kick-off is at 15:00.

BAFANA BAFANA SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Itumeleng Khune (Kaizer Chiefs), Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United), Darren Keet (Wits)

Defenders: Ramahlwe Mphahlele (Kaizer Chiefs), Motjeka Madisha (Mamelodi Sundowns), Siyanda Xulu (Maritzburg United), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates), Thulani Hlatshwayo, S'Fiso Hlanti, Buhle Mkhwanazi (all Wits)

Midfielders: Dean Furman, Teboho Mokoena (both SuperSport United), Hlompho Kekana, Sibusiso Vilakazi, Lebogang Maboe (all Mamelodi Sundowns), Thabo Nodada (Cape Town City), Kamohelo Mokotjo (Brentford, England), Vincent Pule (Orlando Pirates)



Strikers: Lebogang Phiri (Guingamp, France), Dino Ndlovu (Hangzhou, China), Percy Tau (Royal Union, Belgium), Lebo Mothiba (Strasbourg, France), Phakamani Mahlambi (Mamelodi Sundowns).

