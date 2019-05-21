Baxter names Bafana squad for AFCON 2019

Cape Town - Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has announced his squad for the upcoming 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The 32nd edition of the first-ever 24-team tournament will take place in Egypt from June 21-July 19.

South Africa have been drawn in Group D in what has been termed the 'Group of Death' where they will face Morocco, Ivory Coast and Namibia.

Bafana get their tournament started against the Ivory Coast on Monday, June 24 in Cairo before playing at the same venue on Friday, June 28 against Namibia.

They then round off the group stage with a match against Morocco on Monday, July 1.

BAFANA BAFANA AFCON SQUAD:

Goalkeepers

Darren Keet (Wits), Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United), Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs)

Defenders

Daniel Cardoso (Kaizer Chiefs), Rivaldo Coetzee (Mamelodi Sundowns), Ramahlwe Mphahlele (Kaizer Chiefs), Thulani Hlatshwayo (Wits), Buhle Mkhwanazi (Wits), Sifiso Hlanti (Wits), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates), Thamsanqa Mkhize (Cape Town City)

Midfielders

Bongani Zungu (France, Amiens), Hlompho Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns), Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Tiyani Mabunda (Mamelodi Sundowns), Dean Furman (SuperSport United), Kamohelo Mokotjo (England, Brentford), Thulani Serero (Netherlands, Vitesse FC), Thembinkosi Lorch (Orlando Pirates), Keagan Dolly (Montpellier, France), Fortune Makaringe (Maritzburg United), Ben Motshwari (Orlando Pirates)

Forwards

Lebo Mothiba (France, Strasbourg), Percy Tau (Belgium, Royal Union Saint), Lars Veldwijk (Netherlands, Sparta Rotterdam), Lebogang Maboe (Mamelodi Sundowns), Sibusiso Vilakazi (Mamelodi Sundowns), Kermit Erasmus (Cape Town City)

*Pending Passport - Nikolas Tavares (England, Crystal Palace) and Joel Unteresee (Switzerland, FC Zurich)