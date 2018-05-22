NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Bafana Bafana

Baxter names Bafana COSAFA Cup squad

2018-05-22 17:57
Stuart Baxter (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Bafana Bafana coach, Stuart Baxter, has trimmed his initial squad of 34 players down to the 20 who represent South Africa at the 2018 COSAFA Cup tournament

The tournament will take place from May 26 to June 10 in Polokwane. 

Two overseas players have been included in the form of striker Luther Singh (SC Braga, Portugal) and midfielder Gift Links (Alassiouty Sport, Egypt) while Khulekani Kubheka, Lyle Foster and Wiseman Meyiwa make the step up from the SA U20 squad.

Siphesihle Ndlovu receives a call-up on the back of an incredible season for Maritzburg United.

Both Maritzburg United and Kaizer Chiefs have contributed four players each to Baxter's squad.

Bafana Bafana Squad
 
Goalkeepers: Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs), Riyaard Pieterse (SuperSport United), Khulekani Kubheka (Mamelodi Sundowns) 
 
Defenders: Siyabonga Ngezana (Chiefs), Motjeka Madisha (Sundowns), Siyanda Xulu (Maritzburg United), Taariq Fielies (Cape Town City), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates) 
 
Midfield: Wiseman Meyiwa (Chiefs), Siphesihle Ndlovu, Fortune Makaringe, Lebogang Maboe (Maritzburg), Aubrey Modiba, Craig Webber (SuperSport), Abednego Mosiatlhaga (Bidvest Wits), Neo Links (Sport Face, Egypt) 
 
Strikers: Gift Motupa (Baroka FC), Lyle Brent Foster (Pirates), Ryan Moon (Chiefs), Luther Singh (SC Braga, Portugal) 

Read more on:    bafana bafana  |  stuart baxter  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Kroos wary of Klopp's Liverpool

2018-05-22 17:45

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Mallett, Willemse and Naas break their silence Mallett did not walk out of meeting - SuperSport CEO REVEALED: What caused Willemse to walk off SuperSport set Mallett seen leaving CT hospital, heads off on break Mallett, Willemse could be back on air together ... on Saturday!
IRFU could block Ulster interest in Jantjies Mallett seen leaving CT hospital, heads off on break Stormers’ house is burning down, Wakefield admits WATCH: SuperSport CEO on Willemse, Mallett, Naas developments Rassie: Despite injuries, I can still pick a good squad

Vote

Do you think SAFA made the right choice in appointing Stuart Baxter as head coach of Bafana Bafana?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Joshua, Klitschko reunite at Wembley 1 year after big fight
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 