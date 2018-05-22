Baxter names Bafana COSAFA Cup squad

Cape Town - Bafana Bafana coach, Stuart Baxter, has trimmed his initial squad of 34 players down to the 20 who represent South Africa at the 2018 COSAFA Cup tournament.

The tournament will take place from May 26 to June 10 in Polokwane.

Two overseas players have been included in the form of striker Luther Singh (SC Braga, Portugal) and midfielder Gift Links (Alassiouty Sport, Egypt) while Khulekani Kubheka, Lyle Foster and Wiseman Meyiwa make the step up from the SA U20 squad.

Siphesihle Ndlovu receives a call-up on the back of an incredible season for Maritzburg United.

Both Maritzburg United and Kaizer Chiefs have contributed four players each to Baxter's squad.