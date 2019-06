Baxter names Bafana AFCON squad

Cape Town - Bafana Bafana coach, Stuart Baxter has named his squad for the 2019 African Cup of Nations.

The squad comprises 23 players with Ben Motshwari, Fortune Makaringe, Kermit Erasmus, Rivaldo Coetzee, Joel Untersee, Nikola Tavares, Keagen Dolly all left out from the provisional 30 man squad name by Baxter earlier.

South African will face Ghana and Angola in friendly matches before opening their AFCON campaign against Senegal on June 24.

Bafana and Senegal are joined in Group D by Namibia and Morocco.

Full Bafana Bafana Squad for AFCON 2019

Goalkeepers

Darren Keet (Wits), Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs), Rowen Williams (Supersport)

Defenders

Daniel Cardoso (Kaizer Chiefs) , Ramahlwe Mphahlele (Kaizer Chiefs), Thulani Hlatshwayo (Wits), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates), Sifiso Hlanti (Wits), Buhle Mkhawanazi (Wits), Thamsanqa Mkhize (Cape Town City).

Midfielders

Bongani Zungu (Amiens), Hlompho Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns), Dean Furman (SuperSport United), Kamohelo Mokotjo (Brentford), Tiyani Mabunda (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thulani Serero (Vitesse), Thembinkosi Lorch (Orlando Pirates), Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Strikers: Lebo Mothiba (Strasbourg), Percy Tau (Royal St Union), Lars Veldwijk (Sparta Rotterdam), Lebogang Maboe (Mamelodi Sundowns), Sibusiso Vilakazi (Mamelodi Sundowns)