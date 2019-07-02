Baxter: I hope we don't regret conceding late goal

Cape Town - Head coach Stuart Baxter on Monday said Bafana Bafana had a good game, but rued conceding a late goal in a 1-0 defeat to Morocco that left his side clinging onto an AFCON 2019 qualification spot.

Captain M'bark Boussoufa rifled home an 89th-minute winner as Morocco beat South Africa by a solitary goal at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo to finish top of Group D.

The result means that Baxter's side finish third in the group behind Ivory Coast - who beat Namibia 4-1 in their final group fixture - and Morocco.

Baxter said his side performed well but was disappointed not to take anything away from the tense encounter.

"We tried to win and played very well in the first half," Baxter said.

"But this is football, in 30 seconds everything changes. We had a very good game, but we won nothing. I hope we don't regret that."

Qualification to the knock-out stages of AFCON 2019 is now out of Bafana's hands - they will hope that results go their way to book their place as one of the four best third-placed teams.