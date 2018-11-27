NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Bafana Bafana

Banyana into AFCON final, qualify for SWC

2018-11-27 22:21
WINNER: Desiree Ellis is an accomplished player and mentor. (Sydney Mahlangu, BackpagePix)
Cape Town - Banyana Banyana are into the final of the 2018 Women's African Cup of Nations and have qualified for the Soccer World Cup thanks to their 2-0 win over Mali in a semi-final clash on Tuesday evening.

A goal from Thembi Kgatlhane in the 31st minute gave South Africa a crucial lead in the match. 

It was Kgatlhane fifth goal in four games at the tournament. 

The result was wrapped up in the 80th minute when Lebohang Ramalepe chipped the Mali keeper from 20 metres out. 

South Africa will now play Nigeria in the final of the tournament. 

They will be desperately hoping to win the AWCON trophy after finishing runners-up in 2000, 2008 and 2012.

Victory also means than Banyana Banyana booked their tickets to the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, which will take place in France in June.

This is the first time that Banyana Banyana have qualified for the world's premier soccer tournament. 


Read more on:    banyana banyana  |  soccer
CT City, Amazulu secure Absa Premiership wins

2018-11-27 22:53

