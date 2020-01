WINNER: Desiree Ellis is an accomplished player and mentor. (Sydney Mahlangu, BackpagePix)

Cape Town - Desiree Ellis, coach of Banyana Banyana, has won the women's Coach of the Year category at the CAF Awards held in Egypt.

Ellis guided Banyana to their first ever World Cup tournament in July 2019.

A proflic goal scorer during her playing days, Ellis has coached the national side since 2016 on an interim basis, but was only appointed as the permanent coach in 2018.

Under Ellis, Banyana Banyana were the runners-up at the African Cup of Nations in 2018, losing to Nigeria in the final.