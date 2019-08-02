NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Bafana Bafana

Banyana continue winning ways with Malawi win

2019-08-02 17:45
Amanda Mthandi
Amanda Mthandi (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Banyana Banyana continue their winning ways at the  COSAFA Women’s Championship as they went on to defeated Malawi at the Wolfson Stadium on Friday.

Desiree Ellis' charges won 3-1 after levelling 1-1 at half-time.

Lebohang Ramalepe, Noxolo Cesane and Amanda Mthandi were on target for the South Africans as Banyana remain on top of Group A.

Skipper Janine van Wyk picked up a knee injury during the game and has been taken to hospital for an MRI scan.

This is Banyana's second win after the humiliated Comoros in a record-breaking 17-0 victory.

Banyana's final group fixture will be against Madagascar on Monday.

Kick-off is at 13:00.

 

