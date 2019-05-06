Banyana cast their vote before heading to USA

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 02: Janine van Wyk, Desiree Ellis and Emma Hendricks during the Banyana Banyana Arrival Press Conference at OR Tambo International Airport on December 02, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)

Cape Town - Banyana Banyana players and staff took part in a special voting session on Monday morning.

The women's national side had to cast their vote two days prior to Election Day, as they will would not be in the country on Wednesday.

On Monday evening, they depart for America, where they will take on the host nation in an international friendly match, scheduled for Sunday, May 12 at the Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The USA will perhaps be their toughest match to date, and this will be the second meeting between the two nations.

Banyana will then conclude their Soccer World Cup preparations, when they take on Norway on Sunday, June 2 at Stade Moulonguet in Amiens, France.

Desiree Ellis' charges, who are in Group B at this year's World Cup, will open their campaign against Spain on the June 8.