JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 02: Janine van Wyk, Desiree Ellis and Emma Hendricks during the Banyana Banyana Arrival Press Conference at OR Tambo International Airport on December 02, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)

Cape Town - Banyana Banyana have been drawn with Germany, China and Spain in Group B for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France.

The draw took place in Paris on Saturday evening, where the opening game will take place.



South Africa qualified for their first tournament after reaching the final of the Africa Women's Cup of Nations, where they eventually lost to Nigeria.



There will be three African nations at the tournament, namely Banyana, Cameroon and AWCON champions Nigeria.