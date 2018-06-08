NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Bafana Bafana

Bafana thrash Botswana to claim COSAFA Plate trophy

2018-06-08 19:06
Lebohang Maboe for Bafana Bafana
Lebohang Maboe (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Bafana Bafana have thrashed Bostwana in their COSAFA Cup Plate final at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Friday.

Stuart Baxter's charges kept a clean sheet as they defeated their neighbours 3-0.

Motjeka Madisha opened South Africa's account in the 38th minute with a header.

In the second-half, Botswana were caught on a break as Siphesihle Ndlovu passed to a running Maphosa Modiba, who made no mistake and netted the ball in the 78th minute.

In the 88th minute, Lebohang Maboe joined the party and scored the third and final goal in front of a delighted crowd.

Modiba was named player of the match for his goal and efforts.

In the second match of the day Lesotho will take on Madagascar in the 3rd/4th place play-off at the same venue.

South Africa, who were eliminated in the quarter-finals of the main competition by Madagascar, defeated Namibia 4-1 to secure their place in the Plate final.

Bafana squad:

Reyaad Pieterse (GK), Siyanda Xulu (c), Motjeka Madisha, Siyabonga Ngezana, Maphosa Modiba, Paseka Mako, Wiseman Meyiwa, Siphesihle Ndlovu, Gift Links, Lebohang Maboe, Ryan Moon,

Substitutes: Bruce Bvuma (GK), Khulekani Kubheka (GK), Tareeq Fielies, Jamie Webber, Abednigo Mosiatlhaga, Lyle Foster, Luther Singh

Read more on:    bafana bafana  |  cosafa cup  |  stuart baxter  |  soccer
