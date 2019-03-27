NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Bafana stars bank R60 000, with more incentives promised

2019-03-27 12:47
Thulani Hlatshwayo and Buhle Mkhwanazi
Thulani Hlatshwayo and Buhle Mkhwanazi (Getty Images)
Cape Town - Bafana Bafana's stars will each pocket R60 000 for their win over Libya after qualifying for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) set to be hosted in Egypt.

Percy Tau's brace and the heroics of Darren Keet in goal ensured the crucial 2-1 victory went South Africa's way last Sunday in Tunisia.

Coach Stuart Baxter's men finished second in Group E behind Nigeria.

The South African Football Association (SAFA) acting Chief Executive Russell Paul confirmed that the regular win bonus of R60 000 would be paid out and revealed that a process would begin to confirm future incentives for the AFCON tournament in June and July this year.

He told the SowetanLIVE website: "The players knew they had a job to do and were not focused on money before qualifying.

"Now that they qualified, it's a different situation and there will be a bonus structure in terms of AFCON itself. They will receive the normal bonus for the win. The coach will submit a technical report to the technical committee who will make a submission to the NEC."

The draw for Africa's most prestigious continental international competition is set to take place on Friday, April 12 in Cairo.

Read more on:    bafana bafana  |  libya  |  soccer

 

Do you think SAFA made the right choice in appointing Stuart Baxter as head coach of Bafana Bafana?

