Bafana Bafana

Bafana star on why he's heading back to England

2020-04-25 18:12
Dean Furman
Dean Furman (Gallo Images)
Dean Furman has revealed he decided to head back to England as his wife prepares to have a baby.

The 31-year-old SuperSport captain recently announced his decision to leave the club after five years.

He would have seen out the season, but with the spread of the coronavirus, the future of the 2019/20 remains uncertain.

Furman explained it was time for a new challenge but has now revealed the need to also be close to his family.

The South African-born Furman, who grew up in England, had played for Rangers, Bradford City, Oldham Athletic and Doncaster Rovers before signing for Matsatsantsa in 2015.

An outstanding player for Bafana Bafana, the midfielder with 50 caps, told SAFA's official website: "It's been something I've been thinking about for a while. My wife is pregnant and due in June and so that was one of the driving factors. We wanted to be closer to our family back in the UK, her parents and my parents.

"I sat on the decision for a long time. We discussed it back and forth with the club, with the management, with my wife, my family, my representative. We went back and forth and played out every scenario and we just thought it was the right thing to do at this stage of our lives.

"I'll be leaving with a heavy heart because I've had a wonderful five years, I've really enjoyed every minute of it and I think we've been successful. I'm desperately sad to be leaving but it's just something I have to do for my family’s sake."

- TEAMtalk media

 

